How Cool Is This 2018 Audi RS3 8V Sportback in Merlin Purple?

If you live by the mantra 'go hard or go home,' diving back into the past for some rocket bunny action in the form of a 2018 Audi RS3 shouldn't be frowned upon. Gas prices are ever soaring, and fast ICEs are becoming extinct, but that doesn't mean you should drive a boring car. If you are looking for a reason to get back into your bad-boy pants and chase more sunrises and sunsets behind the wheel of a powerhouse hatchback – today's featured car could be the wrong choice you've been waiting to make.

14 photos Photo: YouTube Screenshot/Auditography