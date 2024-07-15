How About a BMW X5 for Under $10,000?

Yeah, we know there are far cheaper older BMW X5s out there, yet most of them will chew through your finances like a big-boned kid at a donut-eating contest. Thus, bear with us as we talk to you through the pictured example.
It's a 2011 model, which places it in the second generation. The E70 BMW X5 was assembled from 2006 to 2013 and looked better than its predecessor. In fact, it has aged like fine wine rather than fine milk, and it's still a great and spacious daily driver in the right configuration.
BMW made the second-gen X5 at its South Carolina factory in the United States for the local market. The model also came to life in Mexico and Russia. Depending on the market, the powertrain family consisted of a couple of V8s, a straight-six, and a diesel burner, paired with a six-speed or an eight-speed transmission, both with self-shifting capabilities.
So, what are we looking at here? The 3.0L six-banger. This is an xDrive35i, meaning that it features the brand's all-wheel-drive system and had 302 horsepower (306 ps/225 kW) and 295 pound-foot (400 Nm) of torque on tap when it left the factory floor.
According to the vendor, the business SUV has been "meticulously maintained" and is "in excellent running condition." This means you probably won't have to spend any money on maintenance in the near future, though we'd still recommend changing the oil and filters after signing your name on the dotted line and having a trusty mechanic inspect it thoroughly.
As mentioned in the title, this 2011 BMW X5 xDrive35i costs less than $10,000. At the time of writing, the asking price was $9,900, and that's roughly half the cost of America's cheapest new car, the Nissan Versa. The latter has an MSRP of $16,680 before dealer fees and destination for the latest model year if you need to know.
But where will you find this BMW X5 if you plan on inspecting it in more photos and finding out what else the vendor had to say about it? That would be on Garage Kept Motors' website. The listing can be accessed here, and as we already told you, the ad shares many more pictures of the said vehicle. So, if you were shopping for a used premium high-rider, would you buy this 2011 BMW X5?
The odometer reads 221,440 miles (356,373 km), which is quite a lot, especially from a premium high-rider. However, from what we can tell, this old BMW X5 looks very good for a vehicle that left the assembly line 13 years ago. It features a white paint finish, black trim, silver Y-spoke alloys, beige leather upholstery, wood trim, and even a sunroof.
