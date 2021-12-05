How a Weekend With Wide Open Baja Will Change Your Life

The dream of a veteran Baja winner was to offer an experience unlike any other. If you are looking for a vacation unlike any other, book a flight to San Diego. It is there you will meet a Wide Open chaperone who will drive you and your party across the border and down to Ensenada. Although Tijuana has been anglicized by Americans who work across the border, heading south unlocks nature’s beauty along with incredible hospitality.
The Baja 1000 is the world’s most famous off-road event, and it covers the length and breadth of the peninsula. What began as a race team has evolved into a full-service experience, and it all started at Horsepower Ranch. This all-inclusive weekend starts with learning the abilities of their Baja Challenge cars.
These tube-framed beasts are built around a rear-mounted Subaru 2.5 engine and a highly-modified 4-speed manual transmission. Darren was our guide, and he showed us how to keep the Impreza’s beating heart happy in challenging situations. The next morning, your belongings are loaded into a Ford Raptor chase truck that magically appears at every next destination.
After a gourmet breakfast, it's time to hit the trails. Weaving our way south, we dart in and out of the historic course of the race while stopping to perform feats you will think impossible. Wide Open began over two decades ago as a one-day event, but guests came away with more than just selfies. By learning to conquer nearly vertical ascents and fording decent water you will come away with much more self-confidence.
As the sun fell behind us, we arrived at Georges Hotel in San Felipe. Overlooking the Sea of Cortez - this is real Mexico. Life is much more simple here, and you will enjoy fast, free WiFi everywhere you go. The cost of living is roughly 1/3 of what we are used to, thanks to subsidies provided by the Mexican government. Morning arrives with fresh juice, local eggs, and a driver’s meeting. The goal will be to cross the Sierra de Juarez mountains, and it's easier said than done. Turning Southwest, we prepare to cross the peninsula again.
The morning was spent blasting through a forest that kept us airborne most of the time. These cars have over three feet of suspension travel, and you will learn how to maximize acceleration during the brief times you are in contact with the Earth. Not exactly aerodynamic, you and the car enter a loop of acceleration in 4th gear, a jump, heel-tow downshift in the air, landing in 3rd gear, and keeping the skinny pedal on the floor.
Mike’s Sky Rancho. This historic hacienda is near the highest spot in the mountains, and just getting there is a rite of passage. Only the most-capable 4WDs can make it, so you share a bond with other Baja veterans around the pool while enjoying being off-grid. Everyone should leave a memento along the breezeway to the lounge, and it's easy to get lost in the signatures of motorsport icons. The generator is killed at 10pm, exposing a night sky you will likely never see again. Absolute silence among nature is a great way to unplug.
The next day is even more challenging, but it culminates in a blast along the Pacific Ocean back to Ensenada. For a small preview of what you will be up against, the documentary Dust 2 Glory is highly recommended. This all-inclusive experience is worth several times the price, and you will return home with memories of a lifetime. A big thanks to everyone at Wide Open for the invitation, now I am counting the days until I return!
