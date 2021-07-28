How a Simple Vacation Photo Got Everyone Excited About GTA 6

You could very well file this under the “wishful thinking” category, but a recent photo published by a Rockstar employee on Instagram got everyone excited about Grand Theft Auto VI for a reason which for many makes absolutely no sense.
Tony Mesones, who is the Soundtrack Manager and Music Supervisor at Rockstar Games, posted what seems to be a vacation photo on Instagram and tagged his employer, asking “who said it would be cold?”
The vacation photo shows the South Beach in the city of Miami Beach, Florida, and while at the first glance this is just a holiday picture that the man wanted to share with his followers, hardcore GTA fans believe there’s a hidden message in this photo.
For example, some netizens wonder if the image is actually a GTA 6 teaser, as they believe the Miami reference has been done on purpose and could be a hint related to the game.
As I said earlier, this could very well be just wishful thinking, but on the other hand, there are things that don’t seem to make sense when thinking this is just a typical Instagram post which someone uses to highlight a place they’re visiting.
For example, Mesones is a Rockstar employee who spent 10 years with the company and was actively involved in the development of Grand Theft Auto. His most recent LinkedIn share, for example, is a post highlighting tunes coming in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners (you know, because he’s the music supervisor at Rockstar).
Then, a Rockstar employee mentioning the company in a vacation photo is something rather unusual, and this is why some believe the whole thing was done on purpose.
Indeed, Mesones most likely anticipated his post would cause so much buzz, so even if this is nothing more than a vacation photo, it makes little sense to share the image online knowing everybody would get excited about GTA 6 in the first place.
But at the end of the day, nobody can tell for sure if the post is a GTA teaser or not, but for now, we really shouldn’t take it as anything else than it’s supposed to be in the first place: a holiday pic taken from one of the most popular vacation locations in the United States.
