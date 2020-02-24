How 10 Famous European Motorcycle Roads Look in Winter

In most of the Europe it’s still winter time and the riders are stuck in the dreaming zone of summer days rides and tales, so, while dreaming and waiting for the perfect weather, let’s see how these roads look in winter in no particular order.This amazing road was built between 1970 and 1974 by the armed forces on the orders of Ceausescu (the communist leader back in those days). They had no idea that 50 years later this road will be one of the most spectacular in the world. It’s 90 km in length of pure joy!Built between 1820 and 1825 by the Austrian Empire to connect their regions at that moment in time, but 200+ years later and this road is one of the most iconic roads for motorcyclist all over the world. They had no idea what an amazing ride they would create. Those curves are just insanely appealing!This road is probably best known for appearing in James Bond’s Goldfinger. If we look at Switzerland, you may say that this country was created by a motorcyclist God… All its roads are long and amazing, filled with curves and green grass, mountain peaks and crystal-clear rivers everywhere! The pass was built in 1886 (we don’t know if it was completed in a single year or not) and it was originally constructed for military strategic purposes. It’s simply stunning!If Switzerland was built by a motorcyclist God, well… Austria was built by his cousin. Any road you take in Austria is a road to talk about to your grandchildren when you get old, and so is the Nockalmstrasse. We heard it was built in 1979 and that’s about all we know about this road. I assume they just wanted to link the villages with the towns in the lower parts of the Alps.They call it the King's Road. Originally it was built by the Romans sometimes between 105 and 273 AD, and that is all we know about the original pass. Between 1930 and 1940 it was rebuilt by the orders of King Carol II, probably for military purposes… A true gem of a road 148 kilometers long!France has a lot to offer: Wine, culture, fashion, etc. But we are more interested in its amazing mountains and mountain passes! Col de Turini is only one of them! Used by bikers with or without an engine, it’s a spectacular road on the famous Côte d'Azur.Moving “a bit” up north… and we get to Norway. The land of Asgardian Gods that we think may have been motorcyclists themselves. Trollstigen was opened on 31 July 1936, by King Haakon VII, after eight years of construction. As others have previously mentioned, this King may have wanted to build it for motorcyclists, but we cannot be sure of that. If you ever have a chance to ride it, just do it! You won't regret it!Still in Norway, as this country is just pure joy for the riders of any family… The Atlantic road is just 8.3 km long, but these are 8.3 kilometers of pure delight! The road was opened on 7 July 1989. I believe they knew what they are doing.This is a road not a lot of people know or talk about and that should change. If you ever have the opportunity to travel through a country in which the official currency is Euro, but the country is not in the EU, well, do it! Kotor and the bay, and the road to get there, plus the road from Kotor to Cetinje is… simply breathtaking! It’s 44.3 kilometers of changing landscape, but go on the P22 and P1, not the other one!It’s just fair to go and see the Greek Gods after we touched down in Norway a bit earlier. Another “unknown” road that should be on the map is the Mparos Pass. (Not even Google know a lot about it). It’s 53.9 km long and goes from Anilio to Mistras. (Yes, the names do sound Greek enough) And this is just one of the routes that you can take. There are many more in the area! (National Park of Tzoumerka, Peristeri, Arachthos Gorge & Acheloos Valley)