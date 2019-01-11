Hovershoes Jetson Motokicks Debut at CES 2019

More on this:

1 First Person to Be Killed by Electric Scooter is 90YO Spanish Woman

2 London’s Met Police Use Cars to Knock Moped Thieves Off Their Bikes, at Last

3 Distracted Scooter Rider is Hit by 2 Trucks, Walks it Off

4 Ashton Kutcher Hits Guy With His Black Tesla, Makes up For it With Selfies

5 Guy Gets Busted For DUI After Riding Bird Scooter on Santa Monica Sidewalk