Houston Billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s New $150M Toy Is a Show-Stopping Custom Yacht

Last week, Galveston became a dazzling party scene, as Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta and his family held their annual Mardi Gras celebration, the San Luis salute. Maroon 5 headlined the gala that was attended by prestigious guests, such as Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and former Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Such a glamorous event deserved an equally-stunning venue, and that was Fertitta’s brand-new megayacht Boardwalk, showcased in all its glory on the evening of February 26.
The 252-footer (77 meters) was delivered just last year, by the renowned Feadship yacht builder. Fertitta commissioned it in 2017, as a step up from his previous pleasure craft that was also called Boardwalk, but significantly smaller, at 163 feet (50 meters). Unlike this previous yacht that was all-American, built by Westport, the new Boardwalk is a remarkable combination of American design and European naval architecture.
The billionaire said, in an interview with Boat International, that he had no particular reason for wanting a much bigger boat, but that upgrading is a natural phenomenon these days when everything from houses to cars is getting bigger. Also, there’s no need for a special reason, when you’re a billionaire.
At 64, Fertitta is one of the most accomplished and versatile businessmen in America. He’s mostly known as a hospitality mogul, owner of Landry’s, which operates hundreds of casinos, hotels, and restaurants across the U.S. But he’s also the owner of NBA’s Houston Rockets, a successful TV personality, and a New York Times best-selling author. He’s among the richest Americans today, and Forbes even named him “World’s Richest Restaurateur.”
It seems that the only reason why his new vessel wasn’t also built by Westport is that the American builder doesn’t do steel hulls, only fiberglass ones, while Northern European shipyards like Feadship specialize in those. The exterior design, created by the acclaimed Studio de Voogt, was also envisioned together with the owner. Despite its impressive volume (1,884 GT) unfolding over four decks, this luxury yacht still flaunts a dynamic, sleek silhouette.
Amy Halffman, who designed Fertitta’s other yachts as well, took inspiration from the billionaire’s five-diamond Post Oak Hotel in Houston for the interior décor of the new yacht, because of its “timeless elegance.”
Some elements of the previous vessel were kept, in terms of layout, for the benefit of familiarity, but the interior is completely new, going from a classic, darker theme, to a lighter look that’s much more modern.
Boat International that everything inside the luxury yacht was custom-made for it, with Fertitta’s detailed input. Some of the most exquisite details include an unprecedented number and variety of lights (the previous Boardwalk had four times more lights than other models in its series, and the new one has even more), and 54 different types of marbles, tiles, and stones, including a mother-of-pearl tile, specifically chosen for its pleasant texture, in the new beauty/massage room.
The hospitality mogul specifically asked for a bar on each deck, including a sky lounge one, and the separate wine cellar, which was also custom-designed, is big enough for 120 bottles. Unsurprisingly, there are also numerous flat-screen TVs throughout the living spaces, where the famous owner and his guests can enjoy watching sports. But the yacht also boasts expensive works of art.
Up to 14 guests can be accommodated in seven cabins, and an impressive beach and fitness club, displaying a light fixture with Swarovski crystals, invites them to relax under the sun. A generous swimming pool is located on the sundeck, and two American-made tenders, a limo and an open one, are ready for thrilling water fun.
In terms of performance, the new and improved Boardwalk can exceed 18 knots (20.7 mph/33 kph) thanks to its twin MTU 16V 4000 series engines, also offering a remarkable range of up to 5,000 nautical miles (5,750 miles/9,260 km).
The estimated cost of this “pure custom yacht,” as Feadship describes it, is a whopping $150 million. And, if you’re wondering what happened to the previous Boardwalk, Fertitta chose to hold on to it. Unlike other super-rich yacht owners, he wanted his luxury toys to be enjoyed by his family and friends only, so they were never available for charter. Keeping and maintaining two superyachts for sentimental reasons might be one of the great perks of being a billionaire.
