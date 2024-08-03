Hot Wheels Wrangler '85 Ford Bronco Is Coming Up for $30

My dad hasn't been able to listen to any music since my granddad passed away five years ago. But growing up, I remember he loved country music. Naturally, there's a part of me that also appreciates that genre.
I recently created a new country playlist to listen to while driving. Dad was a coal miner, and I recently discovered Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter" (I sent it to my sister, and she giggled). I also fondly remember driving down Route 66 in a convertible Mustang, listening to "The Gambler" by Kenny Rogers. I don't think I've ever owned a pair of Wrangler jeans.
But I'm not sure how many Hot Wheels collectors will buy the latest Creations Exclusive model because of the connection with the apparel corporation. The Wrangler '85 Ford Bronco is the first collectible to pop up on the diecast manufacturer's website this month, and it has already stirred up a bit of controversy. Opinions are divided among potential customers: some are ready to "add to the cart," while others have been vocal about dissatisfaction.
The main triggers are the price and the lack of moving parts. We're not looking at a Red Line Club exclusive model, as that would have featured an opening hood or doors. Prices for those usually vary between $25 to $30. Even the Elite 64 line of cars has some special features to show off and attract collectors. But the Wrangler Bronco just looks like a normal Premium Hot Wheels release.
Some people feel asking for $30 is a bit much, and everyone is entitled to their opinion. Others tried to be funny about it, mentioning that removing the livery would make this diecast look like OJ's Bronco- but that was a 1993 model, whereas this one is a 1985. Either way, that comment is completely gratuitous, but that's how people like to roll on the Internet these days.
Focusing on the model at hand, it looks like the casting Jun Imai designed a decade ago for the 2013 Hot Wheels Boulevard series. It showed up in Pop Culture: Looney Tunes the following year, depicting Elmer Fudd, and then we had a non-premium iteration in 2018. My personal favorite is the 2020 Car Culture: Wild Terrain Police model, but some of you might prefer the Collector Edition version in Spectraflame Blue.
The new release looks decent enough with the Wrangler livery, but it might have had a better chance if it was a limited-production run. At that point, I don't think anyone would have complained about the price, the plastic spare wheel, or the non-RLC design. Resellers are already on the move, and I spotted one of these collectibles going for $135 despite not even having the acrylic case. The Hot Wheels Wrangler '85 Ford Bronco goes live on Mattel Creations on August 6, 2024, at 9 AM PT. Will you be getting one?
