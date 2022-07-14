Hot Wheels Unleashed Looney Tunes Expansion Brings Five New Vehicles, New Environment

Announced a few months ago, the latest Hot Wheels Unleashed expansion, Looney Tunes, is now live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch.
If you’ve previously bought Hot Wheels Pass Vol. 3, you will receive the Looney Tunes expansion for free, along with nine other vehicles, three themed customization packs and three track builder modules. Everyone else must purchase the expansion for $15 / €15 to have access to the new content.
As the name suggests, Looney Tunes is built around some of the most hilarious Disney characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. The new exclusive expansion allows Hot Wheels Unleashed players to drive either of these beloved characters, as well as build fun tracks in a completely new environment.
Hot Wheels Unleased Looney Tunes expansion includes not just one new environment, but also new vehicles, customization packs and track builder modules:
For those who love to use their imagination to build amazing, fun tracks, the Looney Tunes Adventure Park is divided into four areas, including the well-known desert set of Wile E. Coyote’s epic fails. It’s up to you to decide whether he’s going to avoid the rockets launched by the new Looney Tunes ACME module or remain stuck on the same loop of epic fails.
In related news, developer Milestone announced that starting today players can play the Windows Edition of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which is now listed on the Microsoft Store.
As the name suggests, Looney Tunes is built around some of the most hilarious Disney characters, including Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. The new exclusive expansion allows Hot Wheels Unleashed players to drive either of these beloved characters, as well as build fun tracks in a completely new environment.
Hot Wheels Unleased Looney Tunes expansion includes not just one new environment, but also new vehicles, customization packs and track builder modules:
- 1 Environment to race and build your tracks: Looney Tunes Adventure Park
- 5 Vehicles: Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Marvin the Martian, Wile E. Coyote, Road Runner
- 1 Themed Customization Pack for your Basement: 3 wall, 2 floors, 1 door, 2 decorations, 1 couch, 1 poster and 1 set of 4 posters; for your Unleashed Profile: 2 icons, 2 tags and 2 backgrounds
- 1 Track Builder Module: Looney Tunes: ACME Rockets
For those who love to use their imagination to build amazing, fun tracks, the Looney Tunes Adventure Park is divided into four areas, including the well-known desert set of Wile E. Coyote’s epic fails. It’s up to you to decide whether he’s going to avoid the rockets launched by the new Looney Tunes ACME module or remain stuck on the same loop of epic fails.
In related news, developer Milestone announced that starting today players can play the Windows Edition of Hot Wheels Unleashed, which is now listed on the Microsoft Store.