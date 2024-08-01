Hot Wheels Japan Historics Features Six Cars If You're Lucky

A Hot Wheels enthusiast I interviewed last year is selling his Car Culture collection. There's a major discount when purchasing over 100 items, and I'm torn between these and getting a new clutch for my RX-7.
I asked Daniel if he's planning on quitting Hot Wheels, and he answered that he feels the series has strayed from its original concept. I can't say I'm completely against that statement, as some recent sets haven't been as impressive as we hoped for. Earlier this year, I mentioned that Mattel producing Japan Historics set was like selling water to a thirsty man.
'64 Prince Skyline GT
I would have opted for a seventh-generation Skyline, but we'll have to settle for the second-gen model in its absence. Mark Jones collaborated with Ronald Wong on designing the '64 Prince Skyline GT: a brand-new casting for Mattel!
I don't know about you, but it was the R32 GT-R that first activated my inner Nissan fanboy. And the Prince Skyline GT is perhaps too old for my taste. Collectors who grew up in the '60s, '70s, and maybe even the '80s might feel different. And they'll certainly enjoy knowing that this vehicle is also the Chase model for the Car Culture set.
Both the simple and the rare variations use black 8-Spoke Real-Riders wheels. The question is: would you rather have the light blue finish or the black one? The latter could easily cost $50 or more once people start unboxing cases of 10 items. You'll need a bit of luck and patience to find one inside if paying extra isn't part of your long-term strategy.
'72 Toyota Corolla Levin
The '72 Toyota Corolla Levin is the second brand-new casting inside Japan Historics 4. Phil Riehlman designed this one, and I think it is, by far, the best-looking car here.
It's what Japan Historics should be about, with the bright colors and those Shakotan vibes. Another interesting fact is that it's the second Toyota model to join Japan Historics.
For some reason, the designers skipped this manufacturer in JH2 and JH3. It may not be as impressive as the Toyota 2000 GT from JH1. But it sure scores more points in my book than the Prince Skyline.
Nissan Fairlady Z
I'm struggling to remember if we ever had a set with all-new cars inside, but there's a low probability that ever happened. So it's no surprise the Nissan Fairlady Z has been around for a while.
Jun Imai designed it for its HW Speed Graphics Mainline debut almost a decade ago. It joined the exclusive Super Treasure Hunt league just one year later (one of those could cost as much as $130 today). Mattel used the Fairlady Z in Japan Historics 2, which was fairly cool in yellow, riding on a set of Classic 4-Spoke Real Riders wheels.
It appeared in the Team Transport series in 2019 and then the iD line in 2020. I also enjoyed last year's Ultra Hots release, and I guess I just favor cars with bright colors. I have mixed feelings about the Dark Blue finish on the JH4 release. A color like that might work well in the real world, but is this what we want to see on the 1/64th level?
'73 Honda Civic Custom
We have seen the '73 Honda Civic Custom before, but never in a Premium series. That's right; you're witnessing a huge step forward for this Fraser Campbell-designed casting. It debuted in the 2023 HW J-Imports mini-series, and we have had four variations since then.
I'm not that big on any Civic variation pre-1990, although I might feel differently if I had the chance to drive one. Honda was present in Japan Historics 3 with the '85 City Turbo II.
Even though I thought it was cute, I could never convince myself to spend that much on it, so I let it slip through my hands several times. Seeing this Civic reminded me of the Toyota Starlet from the 2022 Ronin Run set. And I guess I'd rather have the latter first, as it was a RWD car.
Mazda RX-3
Knowing me, most of my friends would have thought the Mazda RX-3 would have been my first choice from this set. Mark Jones did a great job designing the casting for its 2016 Japan Historics 1 debut.
And that iteration was amazing in purple! I briefly owned the 2017 Race Day version before gifting it to my buddy Mike for all his help with my RX-7. It appeared in Japan Historics 2 with an orange finish, similar to what we've seen with the Corolla above. I bought a few Mainline iterations but could never find the Super Treasure Hunt model in the wild.
I might buy this year's Team Transport model, and I honestly didn't expect to see it in Japan Historics 4. Yellow or no yellow, it's not groundbreaking in any way. And it just feels like a rehash of an older design. Mattel could have surprised us all with a ZAMAC version of it or at least something with a simple finish and no complex livery. Only time will tell if Japan Historics 4 will enjoy as much success as the first two sets. But right now, I wouldn't bet on it.