Hot Wheels Honda CRX Goes Bonkers With a Party in the Rear

It's hard to grasp how big Planet Earth is until you start traveling. Walking is an option if you're on a limited budget. But I suggest you opt for a car or motorcycle instead. It all starts coming together once you're on the road for a few days.
And Earth is just the beginning, as it's only a "Pale Blue Dot" in the Cosmic Scene (as Carl Sagan described it). Sometimes, the world of model cars feels like a tiny Universe filled with all sorts of exciting wonders. There are more manufacturers than the average person can even remember, each one with its line of products.
But that's just the starting point: diecast artists have started expanding the "known Universe" by modifying standard collectibles to become unique art pieces. I've previously discussed such items coming from either Tolle Garage or Jakarta Diecast Project. And I always check them once or twice a month to see what they have been up to lately.
Spoiler alert: I'm interviewing a custom diecast artist from Europe soon, as his designs are marvelous (especially if you're a motorsport enthusiast like me). In recent weeks, Theo from Tolle Garage has restored a Hot Wheels Ferrari Enzo and customized an Audi RS 6. However, JDP has been slightly more prolific, with six projects in less than four weeks. After the Range Rover Velar PreRunner, I showed you in June, he went through a variety of cars, including a Matchbox BMW E90, a Hot Wheels Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40, and a Lotus Emira, to name a few.
The latter has had a simple journey, but sometimes less is more, right? The artist will have made two types of enthusiasts happy with his Time Attack Porsche 911, and I think many of us have thought about an RB26DETT-powered SUV before. I included some pictures of each project in the gallery, but you might enjoy seeing each video on its own to get a better view of the man's work.
His most recent design started from a simple, Mainline Hot Wheels Honda CRX. It's the casting that Ryu Asada designed and debuted in the 2019 Nightburnerz mini-series. The starting point for his latest idea was the 2020 iteration when the CRX joined the Super Treasure Hunt line-up. The standard Wire Spoke wheels have no place here, and they're the first to go.
Upgrading the rims is the first thing you can do if you plan on customizing a 1/64th scale car, and it only implies a small amount of work for proper fitting. Getting rid of the old paint isn't difficult, but creating the body kit might be tricky for some. The best part about this creation is that the party is in the rear, as a seemingly NA-four-cylinder engine sits on the rear axle. I can already imagine this thing racing up a miniature version of Pikes Peak (wouldn't that be an insane diorama to own?)
