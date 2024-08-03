Hot Wheels Fast & Furious Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

I can't remember how much time has passed since I last saw a movie from The Fast and the Furious series. I may have seen Tokyo Drift during the pandemic, but I must rewatch the first two films soon.
If you ask me about my favorite car-related series today, I'll name Initial D and then Wangan Midnight. I've lost all and any interest in the Fast Saga after Tokyo Drift. But the first three films have had a huge impact on my life. Sure, I won't talk about technical accuracy or moral values here. I'm just looking at it from a sentimental point of view.
And there are millions of others like me. Naturally, Mattel is well aware of that. So, it has been developing replicas of the hero cars from the series for years now. Some are more desirable than others, but it depends on how much you want to pay for a 1/64th-scale collectible. The company has bridged the gap between the basic and premium models with the new Silver line. Now, you can enjoy collectibles with a metal base, which are cheaper than Car Culture or Boulevard releases. But you'll have to do without the Real Riders wheels. The question is: which feature do you desire most?
Nissan Skyline GT-R (BCNR33)
"Street's closed pizza boy. Find another way home." Yeah, I could hit you with quotes from the first movie for half an hour without repeating myself. That's how many times I've watched it. Leon was Toretto's sidekick and had a taste for JDM tuner cars.
Some people may have overlooked his Nissan Skyline R33, and I still remember when you could pick one up for less than $5,000. That period is long gone, and I hope I can find a way to own a Skyline without paying an arm and a leg. Anyway, Ryu Asada designed this casting for its 2018 Mainline release, and I own quite a few of the 15 variations that came out since.
Three were replicas of Leon's car, and now we have a fourth one. It's slightly less spectacular with the Modern Muscle 5-Spoke (MM5) rims, and I'm beginning to regret I sold my Replica Entertainment model about a year ago.
De Tomaso Pantera
The De Tomaso Pantera is the first new casting in this Fast & Furious set. Fraser Campbell designed it; some of you may remember it from Fast Five. I don't, because I skipped watching that movie because I thought the fourth installment was boring enough.
Mattel has at least two other De Tomaso castings I can think of. The Pantera Gruppo 4 debuted in the 2022 Boulevard series, while the 1971 Mangusta is a Red Line Club exclusive design.
The Pantera looks exciting in black, and it has the right color MM5 wheels. Many will go for it, as the First Edition models are usually popular.
1966 Chevy Impala
Seeing a new casting in a new set is always a cool moment. Having two of them is already great news! Eric Han designed this 1966 Chevy Impala, a replica of the car that appeared in Fast X.
Is that the one with the space scene, or was that Fast 9? I'm kidding, of course. I don't think you need to be a movie fan to buy this car, as it's pretty impressive. Lavender isn't the first color choice I'd go for on a classic Impala, but it does the job.
You may remember the Cast 5-Spoke (C5) from a certain orange Porsche 911, but I'll show you more pictures of that model soon. So far, I can count three reasons I plan to buy the new F&F set. And there's more.
Nissan 350Z Custom
"Do you know what DK stands for? Donkey Kong?" Tokyo Drift made me realize I want to make drifting a major part of my life. I knew then and there that going to Japan was one of my life priorities, and it took me ten years to achieve that dream.
Of course, we all know who the real Drift King is, and Keiichi Tsuchiya also played an important role in making the movie. At first glance, I thought this replica of DK's car was the same casting I had bought a decade ago: the one that Alec Tam designed. But I always thought that had a bit of a Cartoonish feel, as the proportions were slightly off.
Mattel once again asked Eric Han to work on recreating the Veilside Z; the result is impressive! It feels like the graphics are missing, but that's not a dealbreaker. Ladies and gentlemen, this is reason number four why the new F&F set is a must-have.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS
I think someone once said: "You can't have it all." I sometimes like to think that statement is false. But on most occasions, it turns out to be true. The new set scores four out of five stars in my book. And it pains me to say that, as I love Porsches.
But the 911 GT3 Cup casting Mark Jones designed at the end of the 20th century is a bit too outdated in my books. The 996 isn't the best-looking 911 out there, but something about this design screams: I want retooling! We already had a non-premium version of this exact car in 2017, featuring Wire Spoke wheels. And we saw another one last year.
It's back again, and the MM5 rims just make the whole story even sadder. But perhaps the metal body will be a good enough reason for most collectors to pull the trigger on this item. I might flip a coin for it, but that's the most I'm willing to do. If you'll excuse me, I'll play the OST from the first movie on my loudspeakers.