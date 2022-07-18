Hot Wheels Exclusive Real Riders Wheels Set 3 Coming Up, Made For Tiny Cars

Do you think Henry Ford would have expected that one day people would buy scaled-down replicas of cars? Also, do you think Elliot Handler, the pioneer behind Hot Wheels, would have thought that one day people would buy these products to customize them? Well, that's how things have evolved. Tuning isn't reserved for normal cars anymore, as more and more people start upgrading their 1:64 (or bigger) diecast vehicles.
And we've recently seen quite a few interesting projects, like the F-150 SVT Lightning from Tolle Garage or the Aero Lift Truck from Jakarta Diecast. Building a tricked-out Hot Wheels isn't all that hard once you get the hang of it.
And you don't even need to buy all the parts off the shelf, you can make your custom ones. But when it comes to wheels, there are several options on the market including both the ones from Carlomo and the ones produced by Mattel.
If you've got a Red Line Club membership, you can opt for two different sets in the Mattel shop right now. Both contain enough Real Riders wheels for six cars and will set you back $20. The first batch of wheels was introduced on the 22nd of March, while the second one was on the 31st of May.
Strangely enough, they are not sold out yet. And that points to the idea that customizing Hot Wheels isn't quite as popular as collecting them. And that's only normal because most people don't have the time or energy to start upgrading their diecast cars.
The third set for 2022 is coming right up, and you'll be able to purchase these wheels starting the 19th of July at 9 AM PT until they are sold out. This time Hot Wheels decided to cater to the needs of those that collect mostly off-road vehicles. Once again, you're looking at a batch of 24 wheels, so 12 pairs each connected by an axle.
Six of the pairs include off-road trail tires, while the other six are using Baja-inspired ones. As always, there's a limit of five items per customer, which means you can get enough wheels to customize 30 of your favorite cars. Just keep in mind that the price has gone up to $25.
