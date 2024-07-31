Hot Wheels Dodge Van Transforms Into Something Else Entirely

Building up a project car takes a lot of time if you don't have all the money upfront. It's still fun; I'm not complaining. But it requires patience and commitment to reach the end of the line.
Modifying diecast cars is much easier. Working on the 1/64th scale translates to considerably lower costs and fewer working hours. You don't need a dedicated garage, but specific tools are still necessary to get the job done. I am about to set up an interview with a European diecast artist who caught my attention with some of his ongoing projects.
The phenomenon seems to be on the rise in recent years, as it's a great way to own a unique little car without paying hundreds of dollars. It wasn't that long ago that I checked on Jakarta Diecast Project to see his latest work. And the rear-engine, time-attack spec Honda CRX was bonkers for sure! He has already revealed two more exciting projects in less than two weeks.
The first one started as a Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7. Using Fraser Campbell's First Edition model in white and blue, the result was pretty mindblowing. I recently gifted a similar Rothmans-themed Porsche 911 to a friend, and it's funny to see it at this scale, too. It's hard to tell the best part about this custom casting: the wheels, the engine, or the opening rear section. Anyway, you could say this is a somewhat conventional transformation. It starts with a regular Hot Wheels car and becomes a replica of an iconic machine most people know about.
However, with some projects, JDP has a different approach. And that's the case for today's Hot Wheels transformation. The starting point is Ryu Asada's Dodge Van, which debuted in the 2021 HW Drift mini collection. It was even part of the Super Treasure Hunt line-up in 2022, but the model JDP uses here is the seventh iteration. It wasn't exactly perfect in Race Team Matte Blue with the orange-tinted windows.
So removing the paint as one of the first steps of the process must have felt like a relief. Watching it come off is quite satisfying, and it's how you can get your very own ZAMAC finish without turning to eBay. Once the artist starts cutting up the body, this isn't just another regular build. The result is an off-road-ready warrior with beefy tires (plus a spare in the back) and a lifted suspension. I imagine this could become a cool Overlander with a few extra mods.
And it's fun to see that the artist used the orange-tinted windows that the van started with; at least they work much better against the black finish. Buying a vehicle like this could cost at least $500, judging by the artist's website. It sounds like your cue to start customizing your own Hot Wheels cars.
