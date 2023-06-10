Hot Take: Pretty Sure Chrysler Never Imagined Just How Iconic the Viper Would Become

Picture this: It’s the ‘80s, and you are Chrysler. You are getting absolutely dragged through the mud by rivals Ford and GM. In that situation, you need something groundbreaking, and you need it yesterday. So, if you are Chrysler, what are you supposed to do? Well, you build an insane speedfreak of a vehicle. That might sound like a bad idea, but let’s take a look at what possessed Dodge to build the Viper during that difficult time for the company.

12 photos Photo: Stellantis