Horwin’s EK3 Crushes Electric Moped Competition With Motorcycle Infused EV
Electric mobility is officially a booming business. With such a growth, we’re bound to witness all sorts of EVs aimed at relieving overcrowded cities of traffic. One company, Horwin, hit the market with their Red Dot Design Award winning moped, the EK3.

21 Jun 2021, 09:33 UTC ·
Now, the way I ran across this company may surprise you. I was walking around my neighborhood and strolled past a building with a sign saying SmartBalance. As I walked by, I started to understand what the shop was all about, EVs. I could see a few vehicles inside, but one in particular, which I later found out was the EK3, winked at me from the corner of the showroom.

My research into this vehicle led me to find out about Horwin. This rather fresh team of motorcycle enthusiast, industrial experts, and even professional racers, ranging from Germany, China, and Austria, hit the market with the CR6 and CR6 Pro (L3e class / 125 ccm) light electric motorcycles. The “CR” stands for Café Racer. With a range of 150 km (93.2 mi), top speed of 105 kph (65 mph) and acceleration from 0 to 60 kph (37 mph) in just six seconds, these babies paved the way for Horwin’s triumph.

As it stands the 2020 EK3 comes in with a length of 1900 mm (74.8 in), width of 690 mm (27.1 in), height of 1130 mm (44.4 in), and a minimum ground clearance of 125 mm (4.9 in). With the seat height at 780 mm (30.7 in), you’ll be positioned quite upright as you ride. The wheelbase is of 1320 mm (51.9 in).

What makes the EK3 so attractive is its speed and acceleration. With a max power output of 6.2 kW (8.3 hp) at 95 kph (59 mph), and max torque of 195 Nm (143.8 lb-ft), you’ll hit 60 kph (37.2 mi) in six seconds. How is this made possible?

One thing I noticed upon seeing the EK3 was that it uses a chain-driven, center mounted motor, just like you find on motorcycles. With all torque available the moment you twist the throttle, you may feel the “motorcycle enthusiast” bit at play.

However, the bigger the motor an EV uses, the larger and smarter does the battery and management system need to be. The EK3 uses a 72-volt, 10.44 Wh battery from Samsung, which can easily be removed for charging off site. The SOC monitoring system ensure battery management is optimal, while also running within safe parameters, protecting against overcharge, discharge, surges, and even monitors battery temperature. If you feel one battery isn’t enough, throw on another and double your range to 200 km (124 mi). Once drained, each battery will take up to four hours to recharge.

Brakes utilize hydraulic CBS technology, distributing brake force between the front and rear disk brakes, meaning you’ll stop as quickly and as safely as possible. As for suspension, four shock absorbers take care of any vibrations and bumps you’ll encounter.

Created as a vehicle made for city commuting, the EK3 includes a few other features meant to make it both stylish and functional. The inclusion of LED headlights, taillights, and turn signals, anti-theft alarm system, and a nifty USB port to recharge your device, shows you why this vehicle got the Red Dot.

A large display makes everything easy to read and shows the rider information such as battery level, speed, gear, range, and trip length. Oh, there’s also a feature that allows you to start the motor just by sliding your finger over the bottom of the display.

So how much is this beast going to cost you? Well, that all depends on the dealership you use to get one. SmartBalance has them available for 21,619 RON ($5,207 at current exchange rates). However, I bet you can sweet talk someone into giving you a better deal. If you feel like adding any accessories like a windshield, smartphone mount, or motor case, bring an extra buck.

One thing is for sure, with a near $5,000 price tag, speed and torque to satisfy any urban commuter, and sleek, modern looks, the EK3 is one EV that you should consider if you're looking to leave old ICEs behind.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
