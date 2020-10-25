autoevolution
Have you ever been horseback riding? If you never have, I highly recommend the experience. The way two completely different beings can become one is an amazing feeling.

Horseback Riding Gets an Upgrade with Internal Combustion

Now, just so that you don’t get the wrong impression about what you are looking at, understand that this is a rendering concept. And right from the start, the way this design presents itself is very intriguing. It’s called the Luxury Ride and is from the mind of industrial designer Martin Chatelier. We’ve seen his work before with the Tesla Pulse.

Before you get into this text any further, have a look at the video you’ll find at the bottom of the story. Or continue, if you’d like, and save it for the end. Whichever way you choose to approach this subject, it’s a fun ride.

When I first saw this vehicle, I didn’t even understand how it’s supposed to move with those huge wings to the sides. But then I had a look at the gallery and realized it doesn’t work that way. Those huge wings are actually the doors for the car. And not only the doors, but the actual car itself too. That’s right folks, those wing-doors close around that exposed frame and driver to create a sort of cabin.

And that’s all you get. No extra passengers, no ashtrays or cupholders. We don’t even see any side-mirrors on the concept. Just a motor, seat, or in this case a saddle, and four wheels. Honestly, what else do you need? But why this dream machine is built like this is another story.

From the video we are led to believe that this ride is made to upgrade an old past-time activity: horseback riding. So the driver, or in this case rider, sits upon that saddle behind that four-cylinder motor and is positioned the same way a jockey would sit upon a horse. In the spirit of the old school feeling of this activity, the designer incorporated what looks to be leather into this seat.

However, this isn’t the full extent to which leather is used in the car. Inside each of the doors we see another leather segment that forms a protective shell behind the driver. But here’s the catch with all this leather. Maybe you’ve noticed by now that there is no steering wheel on the Ride. So, how do you steer it?

Have a close look at the leather the saddle is composed form and follow it toward the front of the car. What do you see? You may notice that the leather extends as two long strips along the sides of the engine and to the front to finally connect to the control arms of each of the front tires. Can you guess now how steering this giant metallic horse? Basically, you should just pull on the straps to turn, just like reins on a horse.

The designer included a space for your hands identified by four grooves for your fingers. The thumb seems to not matter so much. It’s here that your only control comes in. Pull the leather into the direction you want to go. But that looks a little off as far as functionality. It rather seems that if you pull the left strap, you’ll end up pulling the tire toward the right. Ultimately making it turn right. Then again it may include some sort of hardware that corrects that action.

Whatever that may be or however this concept is to be steered, it’s still a nice project to inspire some future builders to possibly put something like this together.
