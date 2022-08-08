Horror Numbers Reveal the Nightmare Caused by the Chip Shortage in the Car Market

More on this:

1 2022 World Car of the Year in Trouble Due to Defective Chips

2 Toyota Says It’s Sorry You Have to Wait So Long for Your Car, We All Know the Cause

3 Don’t Hold Your Breath for the End of the Chip Drama, Top Auto Supplier Says

4 Carmaker Defies the Chip Shortage, Proves the End of the Nightmare Is Near

5 Carmakers Stop Taking Orders for Certain Models Because We All Know Why