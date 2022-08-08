Horror Numbers Reveal the Nightmare Caused by the Chip Shortage in the Car Market

As if this wasn’t already obvious, the latest industry forecasts suggest the chip shortage is here to stay in the automotive market.
In other words, carmakers out there will continue to struggle to deal with the constrained chip inventory for a little longer, and more often than not, their efforts come down to suspending the activity at some facilities, shipping cars without certain systems, or building vehicles and then moving them to parking lots to wait for chips.
It’s not a secret that carmakers across the world have been hit very hard by the lack of semiconductors. And new numbers provided by AutoForecast Solutions for Automotive News paint a very horror story.
First and foremost, it’s the short-term impact.
The data shows that North American carmakers would cut their output by no more no less than 100,000 vehicles this week alone. North America accounts for the biggest cut worldwide, as the global numbers point to a 180,000-unit production drop caused by the lack of semiconductors.
Since the beginning of the year, North America alone reduced its production output by no less than 3 million vehicles.
And of course, given the chip crisis doesn’t seem to be coming to an end, the numbers will grow significantly in the next months to eventually reach 3.8 million units by the end of the year.
At this point, the data shows that North American carmakers are hit harder by the chip shortage than their European competitors, but of course, the market is so unpredictable that it’s impossible to offer an accurate forecast in the short term.
Industry analysts initially believed the chip inventory would improve in the last months of the year, but there are now signs that such a thing wouldn’t happen until the first quarter of 2023. As for the end of the chip shortage as a whole, making a prediction at this point doesn’t make much sense anyway.
It’s not a secret that carmakers across the world have been hit very hard by the lack of semiconductors. And new numbers provided by AutoForecast Solutions for Automotive News paint a very horror story.
First and foremost, it’s the short-term impact.
The data shows that North American carmakers would cut their output by no more no less than 100,000 vehicles this week alone. North America accounts for the biggest cut worldwide, as the global numbers point to a 180,000-unit production drop caused by the lack of semiconductors.
Since the beginning of the year, North America alone reduced its production output by no less than 3 million vehicles.
And of course, given the chip crisis doesn’t seem to be coming to an end, the numbers will grow significantly in the next months to eventually reach 3.8 million units by the end of the year.
At this point, the data shows that North American carmakers are hit harder by the chip shortage than their European competitors, but of course, the market is so unpredictable that it’s impossible to offer an accurate forecast in the short term.
Industry analysts initially believed the chip inventory would improve in the last months of the year, but there are now signs that such a thing wouldn’t happen until the first quarter of 2023. As for the end of the chip shortage as a whole, making a prediction at this point doesn’t make much sense anyway.