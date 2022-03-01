Horizon's 92-Foot Luxury Superyacht Becomes NeX-T Upon Delivery

Taiwanese shipyard Horizon Yachts has recently delivered its FD92 tri-deck superyacht to its new owners. This momentous occasion was celebrated with a private ceremony at Horizon's marina office located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Named NeX-T, this 92-foot (28-meter) superyacht was delivered to first-time Horizon clients. Although it's the first vessel that they have ordered from the Taiwanese shipyard, the owners have vast yachting experience. So, they worked with Horizon's in-house design team to customize the vessel to fit their taste.
The tri-deck design of the FD92 offers various outdoor areas for relaxation and entertainment. On the bridge deck, there's an enclosed sky lounge that opens onto the boat deck. That's where guests will enjoy the generous jacuzzi and bar. The foredeck also comes with additional lounging space, while the flybridge has a nice L-shaped seating area.
The yacht's interior features a "mid-century modern style" with dark walnut flooring. On the aft deck is an area dedicated to socializing that is connected to the main salon via sliding doors. There, a day head with a leather L-shaped sofa and coffee table with ottoman storage awaits.
Forward to the salon, passengers will get to enjoy a dining area that can also be accessed from the Cambria-highlighted galley. For privacy, this space can be closed off from the salon with a door or a privacy screen. The indoor areas are surrounded by floor-to-ceiling windows, which allow guests to admire the stunning ocean views.
The master stateroom is located on the main deck forward. It comes with a king-sized bed, a large closet, and a his-and-hers ensuite. Guests can be accommodated onboard NeX-T in two mirrored VIPs located amidships or a convertible twin and a VIP situated on the lower deck. Five crew members will enjoy privacy in the crew quarters, which can be found aft of the engine room.
From there, they will be able to access the large beach club, which has a convertible sun pad and a swim platform that takes passengers closer to the sea.
Following the superyacht's delivery, the owners plan to take NeX-T on its maiden voyage to the Bahamas.
