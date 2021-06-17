4 Riversimple Says Legacy Carmakers Chose BEVs Because They Had No Other Choice

2 Honda Retiring the Clarity FCV, JDM-Spec Odyssey and Legend Already Dead

1 Airbus Starts Making Cryogenic Tanks, Aims to Use Only Green Hydrogen for Jets

More on this:

Hopium Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Sedan Prototype, the Machina Alpha 0

The French car manufacturer Hopium unveiled its very first prototype of a hydrogen car during Viva Technology week in Paris. Called the Machina Alpha 0, this sedan has already scored its first 1,000 pre-orders. 5 photos



One major drawback is that HFCVs owners have a difficult time finding a refueling station. However, many countries are already planning to expand their networks. The announcement of the Alpha 0 shows that there is a growing demand for zero-emission vehicles. And this is also what the founder of Hopium Olivier Lombard thinks, who unveiled the prototype at the Viva Technology week in Paris.



Winner of LMP2 class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Lombard has driven hydrogen-powered racing cars for 7 years. With the automotive culture part of his heritage and the racetrack serving as his testing open-air laboratory, he is presenting a new mobility solution.



The brand's first model, announced in October 2020 and manufactured in record time at the Linas-Montlhéry test factory, boasts a top speed of 200 kph (124 mph). According to Hopium, the performance of this test version is already approaching that of the Hopium Machina in its final form. Its design is comparable to that of Tesla S, with Lexus-like headlights and lines that recall those of the Porsche Taycan.



There are no other specifications, and we have no idea when the Alpha 0 will be released. However, the company reported that it has already received 1,000 pre-orders, with reservation costs starting at €410 ($489). Hopium's teams are already in the process of testing the new hydrogen-powered sedan, and they hope to start the mass-production soon. A new rendezvous is scheduled next year.



It does look like hydrogen-based vehicles are starting to gain ground on their EV counterparts. While just three automakers (Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota) have put hydrogen cars on the market so far, major brands and startups are already taking steps toward a zero-emission future.







Bienvenue à l’Hopium M?china Alpha 0, le premier prototype roulant de berline haut de gamme à hydrogène.



-



Welcome to Hopium M?china Alpha 0, the first high-end hydrogen sedan rolling prototype.#HopiumAlpha0 pic.twitter.com/4KEhpiYB5x — Hopium (@hopiumofficial) June 17, 2021 When you think about a hydrogen-powered car, a Toyota Mirai probably pops up in your mind, maybe a Hyundai Nexo too. But there are not so many cars out on the market you can think of, really. While hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCV) have their benefits, such as a fast refueling time and extended driving range, there are also downsides.One major drawback is that HFCVs owners have a difficult time finding a refueling station. However, many countries are already planning to expand their networks. The announcement of the Alpha 0 shows that there is a growing demand for zero-emission vehicles. And this is also what the founder of Hopium Olivier Lombard thinks, who unveiled the prototype at the Viva Technology week in Paris.Winner of LMP2 class in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Lombard has driven hydrogen-powered racing cars for 7 years. With the automotive culture part of his heritage and the racetrack serving as his testing open-air laboratory, he is presenting a new mobility solution.The brand's first model, announced in October 2020 and manufactured in record time at the Linas-Montlhéry test factory, boasts a top speed of 200 kph (124 mph). According to Hopium, the performance of this test version is already approaching that of the Hopium Machina in its final form. Its design is comparable to that of Tesla S, with Lexus-like headlights and lines that recall those of the Porsche Taycan.There are no other specifications, and we have no idea when the Alpha 0 will be released. However, the company reported that it has already received 1,000 pre-orders, with reservation costs starting at €410 ($489). Hopium's teams are already in the process of testing the new hydrogen-powered sedan, and they hope to start the mass-production soon. A new rendezvous is scheduled next year.It does look like hydrogen-based vehicles are starting to gain ground on theircounterparts. While just three automakers (Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota) have put hydrogen cars on the market so far, major brands and startups are already taking steps toward a zero-emission future. Jaguar Land Rover has recently announced plans to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric concept based on the new Land Rover Defender, and testing has already begun on the BMW's new i Hydrogen NEXT fuel cell vehicle.

load press release