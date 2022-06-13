Hoonigan's Wild 733-HP 1978 GMC K5 Jimmy Makes Donuts Look So Easy

It doesn’t take much to know what the consumers want. Perhaps, if Chevrolet did a little more research about their older models, they’d notice the car community desperately needs a high-powered mid-size sport utility vehicle. Something that’ll compete with the new Bronco but pack a ton more horsepower to rip it in the streets.
If Chevrolet’s R&D department is looking for such a concept, Hoonigan’s director of business and development, Zac Mertens, has a sample in the form of a modified 733 hp GMC K5 Jimmy. On their latest episode, he let it rip through the burnyard.
Zac’s ripper is a 1978 GMC K5 Jimmy. He should have done a better presentation with the zip-tied front grille. Still, as haphazardly as this rusty 70s SUV is put together, it packs some serious heat under the hood.
According to Zac, his 1978 GMC K5 Jimmy runs a Smeding Performance 572 cubic inch big block. Engine mods include AFR heads, Vic Jr. intakes, and a Holley Sniper XFlow injection setup.
“The best part about this, though, is this vintage air front runner kit. It looks sick, and that’s awesome, but the AC comes in the clutch. I have driven this thing 5,000 miles now, through the desert, I drove it through death valley. Dude, 110 degrees and stays ice cold,” he confessed.
According to Zac, this ripper makes 733 hp (743 ps) and 733 lb-ft (994 Nm) of torque. “The bare minimum amount of torque it makes it 650 lb-ft right off idle and then just straight to seven,” he revealed.
If you think the engine setup is impressive, you’ll need to hear what he says about his drivetrain build. We won’t get into those details. Instead, catch the action in the video below.
When it’s time to burn some rubber at the burnyard, Zac’s 1978 GMC K5 Jimmy doesn’t disappoint. It’s a rocket when he turns the engine on, and all hell breaks loose when his foot slams the pedal.
Simply put, donuts have never felt so easy to do.
