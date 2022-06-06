Hoonigan's K24-Swapped Nissan 240SX Rips So Hard, Leaves a Cloudy Mess at the Burnyard

Hoonigan did their fans a solid on their latest episode and featured one of their builds at the Tire Slayer Studios. While he calls it simple, Hert’s K24-swapped Nissan 240SX is not your ordinary build. It makes 522 hp, runs on a BMW ZF transmission, and makes a cloudy mess when the pedal hits the metal.
There’s a reason Honda’s are loved in car-tuner circles. They are easy to build. All you need is a massive turbo, a good tune, and an open track. But there’s nothing simple about slapping a 240SX with a Honda engine and a BMW ZF transmission.
For starters, Nissan 240SXs aren’t the easiest cars to own, let alone build. All you need to do is a simple Google search, and discover the tribulations of owning one of these drift legends. It might explain Hert’s decision slapping this drifter with a K24A2 Honda engine instead of taking a much simpler route and dropping in an SR20DET.
It’s not the first time Hert has dropped the K24A2 motor in the 240SX. He’s had two more before and, as you might have guessed, broke them all thanks to his heavy foot (pun intended).
The current setup is a bone-stoke 2.4-liter K24 engine mated to a ZF BMW transmission with a twin-disc clutch making 522 hp (529 ps). It runs a Garret GTX 3071 turbo with a Turbosmart wastegate and blowoff valve. He also swapped out the stock differential with a Nissan 350Z differential.
Hert’s build makes sense when he starts shredding some rubber on the burnyard. His K24-swapped Nissan 240SX rips so hard his valve cover bolt pops off and sprays a jet of oil on his windscreen.
It’s not the only thing that pops off at the end of the episode, but we won’t get into the details of that. Instead, we’ll let you watch that action in the video below.
