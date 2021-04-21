autoevolution
Hongqi S9 Hypercar Is All About Luxury, Performance and Eco-Friendliness
The 2021 edition of Auto Shanghai has delivered countless surprises, the least of all being the fact that here we are, hosting in-person indoor events again. Among the most pleasing is the official reveal of the Hongqi S9 hypercar prototype, coming with the bold goal of introducing “il nuovo lusso.”

21 Apr 2021
That’s what legendary car designer Walter De Silva, now serving as Vice President of Styling and Design at joint venture Silk-FAW (Silk EV and FAW), describes the “reimagined luxury” aesthetic behind his latest creation. The Hongqi S9, or S9 for short, was first introduced as a concept at the 2019 edition of the Frankfurt Motor Show, and the first prototype was unveiled at 2021 Auto Shanghai.

The S9 is a hypercar with deep roots in the past, specifically as regards design language, for which De Silva takes full credit. At the same time, it’s a hypercar that looks to the future, with a hybrid powertrain that helps it deliver outstanding performance and the modern-day required dose of eco-friendliness, being able to drive completely emissions-free.

The engine is able to top up the battery in a matter of minutes, if distance traveled is greater than 40 km (24.8 miles), allowing the S9 to run on electric power alone when in the city. Equally capable on city streets and on the racetrack, thanks to three driving modes available, the S9 promises to “bring forth the future of mobility and electrification technology.”

The heart of the S9, a twin-turbocharged V8 hybrid power system, pairs a V8 with three electric motors, for a total of 1,400 hp. The hypercar is able to go from 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) in 1.9 seconds, reaching top speeds of 400 kph (249 mph).

Design-wise, the S9 reminds of classic Italian supercars with gorgeous lines and shapes, situated at the conjunction of art and engineering. A press release reminds us that every design element has both an aesthetic purpose and a practical functionality, ensuring maximum aerodynamic efficiency and optimal energy consumption. Standouts are are exposed carbon parts, carbon fiber intakes integrated into the headlights, and electrochromic windows.

The interior is equally elegant and tech-advanced, designed for comfort, safety and the promise of a driving / riding experience like no other. The same press material highlights three infotainment screens, two for the driver and one for the passenger, adjustable interior lighting and a low-speed ventilation humidifier-purifier system with sealed filtration.

S9 is the first model in the new S-series from Silk-FAW, with production scheduled to start later this year and deliveries estimated for 2022. Only 99 units of this hypercar will be made, with production taking place simultaneously in China and Italy. Each of these will be priced at $1.45 million, which brings us to another distinctive feature highlighted by the maker: luxury.

Situated at the crossroads between tradition and innovation, and at the perhaps-stranger crossroads between ultra-luxury, high-performance sports vehicles and clean-energy vehicles, the S9 is all about luxury. “Il nuovo lusso” De Silva calls it, which translates to “new luxury” or “reimagined luxury.”

Because most people these days associate luxury with extreme flashiness, De Silva reminds us that not all that glitters is gold, but in fancier, way more elegant terms. Luxury, he says in the video at the bottom of the page, is an experience and an expression of individuality at the same time, but invisible. It’s not about showing off, it’s about knowing you have the best. It’s about exclusivity and premium quality, appreciation of form and function, all wrapped up in a gorgeous 1,400 hp package with a price to match.

“The Hongqi S9 brings to life the dreams of those who design and drive it. With people who seek exclusivity in mind, my team and I designed this forward-thinking hypercar, linking functionality and aesthetics that looks toward the future,” De Silva says.

For all the new models launched at the Chinese show this year, check out our extended coverage of Auto Shanghai 2021.
