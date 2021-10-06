4 This Turboprop Swapped DC-3 Is a Hotrod With Wings

Honeywell Launches Anthem, the World's First Cockpit System With Cloud-Connected Avionics

Honeywell has unveiled the world's first aircraft cockpit system built with always-on, cloud-connected avionics. Called Anthem, the new system is designed to enhance operational efficiency and clear the path to future autonomous flight. 6 photos



"The aircraft becomes accessible via the cloud computing infrastructure, and things like maintenance data, flight plans and overall aircraft status are stored automatically by the avionics or via ground-based applications used by support personnel. This means data is accessible by any authorized user from anywhere," says Vipul Gupta, vice president and general manager, Avionics, Honeywell Aerospace.



And that's not all. The system's connectivity capabilities will also help pilots prepare better ahead of a flight. Since many routine tasks will be accomplished even before getting to the aircraft, everything will go much faster. Using the Honeywell Anthem, they could end up saving up to 45 minutes per flight.



The company says that Anthem creates ways for increasingly complex aircraft to function with more autonomy. It supports increasing levels of



Its smartphone-like interface gives pilots and operations personnel a number of capabilities that improve overall operating efficiency and safety. Whether they are in the cockpit or on their device at home, pilots or operators, for example, will be able to customize the digital displays within the cockpit just like they would on their personal smart device.



Another feature that Honeywell Anthem incorporates is a web browser that allows pilots to view live weather cameras from the airport they are heading to via a third-party app.



Anthem is also based on flexible software architecture, allowing it to be tailored for virtually any aircraft type, including passenger and cargo planes, business jets, helicopters, and even the emerging sector of air taxis.



In fact, air taxi manufacturers Vertical Aerospace and



