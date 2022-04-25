"Honey, I Shrunk the Car" Award Goes to Six-Wheeled Chevrolet C10

Oftentimes, art imitates life. If you're an artist, and you feel inspired by the things surrounding you, you're most likely going to try and replicate them on a different level. And this is also valid for people who like to build custom diecast cars. The guys over at Tolle Garage have made it a habit to build cars that are scale replicas of existing vehicles, and Ryan Tuerck's GT4586 is just one of many examples.
In recent months, Tolle Garage has built several interesting machines, most of which are dedicated to Muscle Car lovers. Except for the occasional Porsche 911 or Nissan GT-R, they have created several Chevrolet and Ford custom vehicles, and the result is always impressive.
When it comes to some of their insane creations, adding more wheels to a car always seems to be a good idea. About a year ago, they released images of a six-wheeler, 1952 Chevy truck that had a rear-mounted engine.
If that doesn't sound crazy enough, perhaps a ten-wheeler Volkswagen Beetle will do the trick for you. With all the hype surrounding the Hennessey Mammoth 6x6, that quickly became one of their objectives as well.
And today, we get to see a scale-size replica of a vehicle that wowed everyone at SEMA last year. We're talking about Brad DeBerti's 1965 Chevrolet C10 Slayer! You can't help but feel inspired by such a build, which also happens to be powered by a supercharged LSX376-B15 V8.
The real-life car took nine months to build, and several people pointed out that it almost looks like a Hot Wheels car. With that in mind, the diecast artist decided to get to work on a Custom '62 Chevy by Hot Wheels. This casting has been around since 2008, but we don't think anyone has ever imagined one of these cars would ever end up being used for a project this big.
Building a scale replica of the C10 Slayer is going to be a lot more affordable, and less time-consuming. And if you're brave enough to undertake the task, this video will give you the guideline to success.
