Honda X-NV Concept Debuts in China, Previews HR-V EV

Honda recently announced that it plans to bring 20 electrified models (including hybrids) to the Chinese market by 2025. And it started last year when GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) revealed the Everus VE-1. Also based on the HR-V but looking much more similar to it, the model features a 120 kW or 161 horsepower, 280 Nm front-mounted electric motor drinking from a 53.6 kWh battery located under the rear floor. Auto Shanghai also saw the debut of an hybrid Odyssey minivan. To explain what this represents means we'll have to blast you with lots of letters. You see, the X-NV concept's design is directly related to that of the XR-V. In turn, this is like a Chinese market version of the HR-V, also known as the Vezel in some markets.Just like the Toyota EV-crossover we just showed you, this features heavy revisions around the front, meant to signal this model's green credentials. However, Honda chose to keep a few grille inserts, perhaps looking to attract the younger buyers.Around the back, the concept makes a good job of fooling you into thinking it's not an HR-V/Vezel, since it features wrap-around taillights. But elements like the roof and windows are still shared, giving it away. The stock XR-V hit China in 2014, measuring 4,275mm long, 1,770mm wide and 1,605mm tall. It's powered by either a 1.5 or a 1.8-liter gasoline engine.The concept also sports new wheels, cladding, and some fancy small mirrors. Some of these will have to be changed when the X-NV enters production with the joint venture between Honda Motor China Technology and Dongfeng. That will happen in the second half of 2019 when this will become the first mass-market Dongfeng's first mass-market EV.Honda recently announced that it plans to bring 20 electrified models (including hybrids) to the Chinese market by 2025. And it started last year when GAC (Guangzhou Automobile Group) revealed the Everus VE-1. Also based on the HR-V but looking much more similar to it, the model features a 120 kW or 161 horsepower, 280 Nm front-mounted electric motor drinking from a 53.6 kWh battery located under the rear floor. Auto Shanghai also saw the debut of an hybrid Odyssey minivan.