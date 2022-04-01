Honda Will Be the First to Launch a Range of Pet Co-Pilot Front Seats

If your pet is bored or scared to stay in their carries in the backseat, Honda thought of a way out. And will offer now a premium experience for your fur baby, which is based on a new range of pet co-pilot front seats.
If you don’t know what other features you should add to your Honda, you have to know the carmaker now offers something for your beloved fur babies as well. They will thus be able to ride with you in the front seat thanks to the new range of front passenger seats for pets – Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat.
The features will be available starting April 1, 2022, and the first variant will be available for dogs, who are most likely to travel with you all around.
The brand will be adding a cat variant next, but also fish, hamsters, guinea pigs. Designed with each animal in mind, the front seats will ensure that our beloved fur babies get the best view in the car, while still being close to their human parent.
According to the carmaker, here are the Dog Co-Pilot Front Seat options you can choose from: XXL seat base with scratch-resistant and waterproof material, seat bolsters to keep your dog safe in the front seat, spill-proof bowl holders, air-con vents built into the seat to help your dog keep cool, ISOFIX points for dog harness attachment, and even a harness with Honda’s logo on it.
You can also customize the front seat with bowl holder inserts, glovebox treat dispenser with snout-activated button, a bowl that’s split 50/50 between meals and treats, and a replaceable in-built squeaker or toy, sewn into the seat.
Honda’s head of Pet Products, Annie Mal, said: “This new option is in response to increased customer demand around travel options for their pets. More than ever, pet owners are looking to take their pets with them when they travel, and we’ve created an option that not only lets them do that but encourages it.
“From driving across the UK and Europe for holidays, to short trips to the shops or a day out, the Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat allows owners to be closer to their beloved pet when driving. It also frees up boot space.”
The good news is the new features will be available for the new models, but also as a retrospective purchase for cars that were built between April 2017 and March 2022, available through Honda’s dealerships.
Starting 2024, the company also plans a Large or Exotic Pet Co-Pilot front seat, and a Horse Co-Pilot Front Seat. Can't wait to see a horse head through the sunroof of a Honda, can you?
And if you were wondering what we (or Honda) have been smoking lately, as fun as a Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat sounds, it’s not true. It’s all an April’s Fool joke. But a quite creative one, we’ll have to admit.
The features will be available starting April 1, 2022, and the first variant will be available for dogs, who are most likely to travel with you all around.
The brand will be adding a cat variant next, but also fish, hamsters, guinea pigs. Designed with each animal in mind, the front seats will ensure that our beloved fur babies get the best view in the car, while still being close to their human parent.
According to the carmaker, here are the Dog Co-Pilot Front Seat options you can choose from: XXL seat base with scratch-resistant and waterproof material, seat bolsters to keep your dog safe in the front seat, spill-proof bowl holders, air-con vents built into the seat to help your dog keep cool, ISOFIX points for dog harness attachment, and even a harness with Honda’s logo on it.
You can also customize the front seat with bowl holder inserts, glovebox treat dispenser with snout-activated button, a bowl that’s split 50/50 between meals and treats, and a replaceable in-built squeaker or toy, sewn into the seat.
Honda’s head of Pet Products, Annie Mal, said: “This new option is in response to increased customer demand around travel options for their pets. More than ever, pet owners are looking to take their pets with them when they travel, and we’ve created an option that not only lets them do that but encourages it.
“From driving across the UK and Europe for holidays, to short trips to the shops or a day out, the Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat allows owners to be closer to their beloved pet when driving. It also frees up boot space.”
The good news is the new features will be available for the new models, but also as a retrospective purchase for cars that were built between April 2017 and March 2022, available through Honda’s dealerships.
Starting 2024, the company also plans a Large or Exotic Pet Co-Pilot front seat, and a Horse Co-Pilot Front Seat. Can't wait to see a horse head through the sunroof of a Honda, can you?
And if you were wondering what we (or Honda) have been smoking lately, as fun as a Pet Co-Pilot Front Seat sounds, it’s not true. It’s all an April’s Fool joke. But a quite creative one, we’ll have to admit.