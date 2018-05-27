Honda S660 Gets Modulo X Package in Japan

autoevolution
 

You can't get much more JDM than a kei car. These little rascals are valued in a country where space is at a premium and regulations are tight.
However, some manufacturers still want you to cut loose which is why sports kei cars exist. This is the S660 from Honda, one of the biggest players in the game. While it might be underpowered, you can also see it as the only mid-engined sports car, a budget Porsche.

The design was introduced three years ago and looks fresh even to this day, a bit like the mid-engined S2000 that Honda never got around to making. The Modula X treatment is a way of adding more focus and, according to the manufacturer, driver enjoyment.

Starting at the front, we have an entirely new bumper with faux intakes, a black grille and two rows of LED daytime running lights. The mirrors have been painted black while side skirts have been added to beef up the 2-seater.

A new rear bumper with integrated central exhaust plus an active rear wing makes a good team. You can have several colors, including dark grey, silver, white and blue. However, all will come with this attention-grabbing red soft-top. As for the wheels, these are 15 inches at the front plus another inch for the back, painted gloss black.

Inside, the driver and passenger are greeted by two-tone leather and Lux Suede seats, red being applied to the bolsters, as well as the wheel and dash. Modulo X also includes aluminum pedals, a nicer shifter, leather-wrapped handbrake, two-tone floor mats and specific badging.

The engine output remains the same since this is regulated for all kei cars: 64 HP from a 660cc 3-cylinder turbo mounted behind the driver. There's also a CVT option.

Performance goodies do, however, include a new suspension with five stages of damping adjustment, as well as larger brakes.
