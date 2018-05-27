Honda S660 Gets Modulo X Package in Japan

You can't get much more JDM than a kei car. These little rascals are valued in a country where space is at a premium and regulations are tight.

10 photos



The design was introduced three years ago and looks fresh even to this day, a bit like the mid-engined S2000 that Honda never got around to making. The Modula X treatment is a way of adding more focus and, according to the manufacturer, driver enjoyment.



Starting at the front, we have an entirely new bumper with faux intakes, a black grille and two rows of LED daytime running lights. The mirrors have been painted black while side skirts have been added to beef up the 2-seater.



A new rear bumper with integrated central exhaust plus an active rear wing makes a good team. You can have several colors, including dark grey, silver, white and blue. However, all will come with this attention-grabbing red soft-top. As for the wheels, these are 15 inches at the front plus another inch for the back, painted gloss black.



Inside, the driver and passenger are greeted by two-tone leather and Lux Suede seats, red being applied to the bolsters, as well as the wheel and dash. Modulo X also includes aluminum pedals, a nicer shifter, leather-wrapped handbrake, two-tone floor mats and specific badging.



The engine output remains the same since this is regulated for all kei cars: 64 HP from a 660cc 3-cylinder turbo mounted behind the driver. There's also a CVT option.



