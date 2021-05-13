4 Wireless CarPlay Lands in More Cars as Apple May One Day Kill the Wired Version

Honda S2000 "Low Roller" Shows Extreme Stance on Slant Lip BBS Wheels

Sure, we've all heard of Honda S2000 owners getting custom wheel alignments, but how this example talks to the road is... ahem... particular. This S2K isn't looking to one-up those cheeky Miatas on a weekend track day, nor does it seek the ultimate drifting setup. Nevertheless, the pumped-up roadster is now a rolling attention magnet, hence the nickname we used in the title. 6 photos



Then there are the custom wheels: forget slapping some aftermarket units on your ride and calling it a day. These custom shoes come in multi-piece form, mixing BBS RS centers that come in white, with slant lips featuring the kind of polished finish that allows them to act as mirrors. And it looks like the cake got its cherry, as demonstrated by the hue adorning the center caps.



You'll be able to check out the details of the vehicle's newfound road connection in the Instagram post below, which comes from Justin, the owner of the car (the images come from a photographer known as settrz on social media).



The S2000 is arguably even more loved nowadays than it was when you could find one in showrooms. And the reason is simple: RWD machines that stick to the basics, offering a pure driving experience,



Many S2000 buyers spend endless nights wondering if they should go for the original AP1, with its 9,200 rpm redline and demanding handling, or



Well, the approach we have here brings a different perspective on the cult car. And, whether you enjoy this extreme-stance lifestyle choice, with its generous negative camber and its stretched tires, or not, one thing is clear: the contraption sitting before us can't be ignored.



