Honda S2000 Driver Says Hardcore Gaming Helped Him Avoid “Horrific Accident”

Playing video games is a pretty efficient way to cope with everyday stress, but as it turns out, it can also help you avoid accidents when getting behind the wheel. 11 photos



“We're heading through an intersection, the yellow light flashes with seemingly plenty of time, and the person in the oncoming turning lane assumes we were going to stop and guns it, turning right in front of us. We were absolutely about to hit them head on,” the redditor explains.



Naturally, the most common reaction in this case is to just slam on the brakes to bring the car to a stop, but the so many hours of playing Gran Turismo helped this guy avoid the crash using skills only a racing driver would have.



“Thousands of hours of sim-racing-honed-instinct kicked in and without even thinking, I had slammed on the brake, swerved into the thankfully empty oncoming lane, swerved again to avoid the curb, caught the tiny bit of snap oversteer that resulted from essentially doing a Scandinavian flick, veered around the cars in the turning lane back into my lane to avoid an oncoming car, and then... shock,” he continues.



Gran Turismo is currently one of the best racing simulators out there, but on the other hand, it goes without saying that nothing beats good reflexes that each and every one of us must have when driving a car.



Several redditors in the same thread shared similar stories, revealing how playing games like Gran Turismo helped improve their real-live driving skills, so after all, spending so many hours holding a PlayStation controller in hand or using a steering wheel in your living room really pays off.



And if you think playing Gran Turismo is something that anyone can do, just watch the champions in action below and then we'll talk.



