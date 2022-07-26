Honda Rolls Out FL5 Civic Type R Accessories

Over in Japan, the FL5 Civic Type R for the 2023 model year has gained a selection of accessories that include a carbon-fiber wing. This element shaves off a kilogram (make that 2.2 pounds) from the standard wing.
The Honda Access product catalog further includes mirror caps in the same red as the brake calipers, red badges, and a red R on the front grille and hatchback trunk lid. The CTR can be spruced up with front-door projectors, carbon fiber on the six-speed manual transmission's tunnel, anodized aluminum for the shifter, LED ambient lighting, a wireless charging pad for your Qi-enabled phone, a Euro-spec horn, sill plates, and protection film.
The product catalog for the FL5 doesn’t have any pricing information at press time. It’s not known if these goodies will be offered stateside either.
According to a brochure that ended in the hand of the media, the FL5 produces 330 ps at 6,500 revolutions per minute and 420 Nm between 2,600 and 4,000 revolutions per minute. That’s 325 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque, which is mighty impressive for a front-drive compact car.
The FK8, by comparison, develops 310 ps (306 hp) in U.S. format, which is 10 metric ponies down on the European and JDM versions of the FK8.
Under the hood, you’ll find an evolution of the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder turbo from the FK8. The FL5 is exclusively offered with a manual, exactly as you’d expect from a great-handling car. The dual-clutch trannies of the AMG-ified A 45 and Renault Megane RS are blistering quick, but on the other hand, any two-pedal box takes away from the driving experience.
Sitting on Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber boots, which are slightly wider than what you may find on the FK8, the FL5 is a more restrained affair than its predecessor from a visual standpoint. Honda further made improvements to the interior, which is more pleasant to the eyes than the FK8’s cabin.
