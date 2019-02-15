Honda Ridgeline Recalled Over Cracked Fuel Pump Feed Port

No fewer than 106,683 examples of the Ridgeline are being recalled, with Honda explaining to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the fuel pump feed port could leak fuel. In the case of a crack in the feed port, that would translate to an increased risk of vehicle fire.

Internal investigations revealed that “certain undiluted, low pH, sulfuric acid-based vehicle cleaning agents may adversely interact with the fuel pump and feed port.” Depending on the state of the feed port, Honda dealerships are instructed to install a fuel pump cover kit or replace the whole assembly.



Vehicles assembled starting January 17th feature the fuel pump cover mentioned in the previous paragraph, which seals the fuel feed port from drainage. “American Honda expects the failure rate of the fuel pump to be low,” and “there are no special tools required for this repair” according to the documents sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.



The automaker announced that it would complete customer notifications by the end of March 2019. The recall begins on March 7th, and as expected, the repair comes at no charge to the owner of the Ridgeline.



For the 2019 model year, the RT with two-wheel drive and the 280-horsepower V6 starts at $29,990. All-wheel drive is available starting with the Sport, and then there are the RTL, RTL-T, RTL-E, and Black Edition.

At $43,420 for the Ridgeline Black Edition, lots of customers would rather get a mid-size pickup such as the 2019 Ford Ranger. For reference, the Lariat 4x4 SuperCrew starts at $38,385, featuring Co-Pilot 360 and FordPass Connect with 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot.