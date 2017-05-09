Honda Reaches 1 Million Scooters Made In Italy

You might think that the only love affair between Italy and the scooter industry got materialized in the shape of the renowned Vespa
, but Honda makes some of its small-displacement machines there too and it recently went past the 1 millionth mark.
Honda’s Attessa factory announced it has reached a historic milestone, with the 1 millionth SH scooter
model rolling off the assembly line recently. The model was the best-selling scooter in 2016 in Europe, with more than 17,000 units delivered to clients.
The SH story began in 1984, with the production of the SH50 being produced in Belgium. Manufacture of the second generation SH50 and the new SH100 started in Atessa in 1996 with the factory being built in the Abruzzo region of Italy in 1971.
Honda’s main European manufacturing plant has remained the home of SH production ever since and now makes all the three available models - SH300, SH150, and SH125.
The original SH50 was a 49 cc air-cooled two-stroke single cylinder moped that was styled to look like a scooter, having a flat floor and an air deflecting front fender.
It was also equipped with a continuously variable automatic transmission along with electric and kick starter, automatic choke and capacitor discharge electronic ignition.
In its early days, it was resembling the Honda C50/70/90 Super Cub range, having a similar design, dual seat and a scooter type floor, unlike the P series of 50 cc mopeds which had a cycle-style construction.
Years have passed and the smallest Honda SH you can have in 2017 is the SH125, which changed a lot compared to its elders. Leaving the modern angular design aside, the new model comes with modern features like LED lights and EURO4 emission regulations compliance.
To make daily life a bit more convenient, the 2017 Honda SH125 also comes with smart key, a larger glovebox compartment with 12V charging socket as well as the all-important utility hook to secure shopping bags.