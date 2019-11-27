autoevolution

Honda Pilot Drag Races Acura MDX, the Results Are Good

27 Nov 2019, 18:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Just because two vehicles are based on the same platform and have the same engine doesn't mean their performance is identical. Take the Honda Pilot and Acura MDX as an example, two really popular 3-row crossovers.
3 photos
Honda Pilot Drag Races Acura MDX, the Results Are GoodHonda Pilot Drag Races Acura MDX, the Results Are Good
TFL is answering some of the silliest but most interesting drag racing questions in America right now, and we thank them for that. For example, we learned that Dodge Durango SRT really is the fastest of the bunch, but the Explorer ST can take it on with a really cheap tune. Likewise, the Golf GTI is much faster than the Jetta GLI, even though the sedan has the same 2-liter.

But getting back to the Honda-on-Acura battle, we have two similar crossovers. They boast a 3.5-liter "Earth Dreams" V6 engine with 280 horsepower in the Pilot or 290 in the MDX. It's just 10 hp, which could just be down the marketing people wanting to make sense of the extra $6,000 you have to pay for the Acura. However, the drag races reveal a performance gap.

The MDX walks way from the Pilot. Honestly, the acceleration shouldn't be that different, so maybe the SH-AWD really does do a better job. What's worth point out here is that these two are probably quicker than any non-turbo V6 3-row crossover, especially Toyotas and Nissans.

So the Acura is faster; end of the story. But not really, because the decision to buy a 3-row crossover needs to be based on other factors as well. Design is one of them, and there's no denying that the MDX went to design classes while the Honda was stuck home taking care of the baby.

The interior, on the other hand, heavily favors the Honda. It has a longer and taller body, so there's more space, plus the infotainment system is more modern. On the other hand, if you like red leather and dual exhaust tips, the Acura just does things for you.

honda pilot 2019 Honda Pilot Acura MDX
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again REV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research ShipREV Ocean Superyacht to Become the World’s Largest, Doubles as Research Ship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Entirely Car-Free Cities, the Stuff (Impossible) Dreams Are Made Of These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class W223 – What we Know so Far
AI Could Help Cars Make Moral Decisions. Will It Change the Driving Experience? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming, That Can't Be the Tesla Pickup What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Six Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through IngenuitySix Wheels of Passion: Cars That Created Controversy Through Ingenuity
Tesla Cybertruck Memes Aside, What The Hell is Wrong With Tesla? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One With Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest TruckWith Two 65-Liters Engines and 4,600 HP, This Is the World’s Biggest Truck
Cool VW ID. Space Vizzion Wagon to Enter Production Looking Like This CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future Things You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie CarThings You Could Buy Instead of a Classic Movie Car
ACURA models:
ACURA ILXACURA ILX CompactACURA MDX A-SpecACURA MDX A-Spec Medium SUVACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVACURA RLXACURA RLX LargeACURA RDXACURA RDX Medium SUVAll ACURA models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day