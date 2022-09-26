Honda-Inspired Overland S Electric Motorbike Has Modern Features Wrapped in a Retro-Look

Drawing its inspiration from the 80s popular Honda Motra, the North Carolina-made Overland S electric motorbike may be a blast from the past but only in terms of design. The bike is highly customizable and engineered to meet all the needs of today’s riders.
The Overland S is the creation of Huck Cycles, an electric moped builder from Cornelius, North Carolina, which boasts of hand-building each bike with thorough attention to every detail.
What makes the Overland series such popular is the fact that it is available both in a standard version as well as an off-road and a utility one, being suitable for various types of uses. It is also highly customizable.
Huck’s Overland S is the base model of the series. It has a 51” (129.5 cm)-long wheelbase, tips the scales at 145 lb (65 kg), and has a maximum payload capacity of 275 lb (approximately 125 kg). The full suspension motorbike is equipped with 700 mm inverted forks in the front and 320 mm shocks in the back.
With panels available in 10 colors, you can go for the Overland S that goes best with your personality. You can also configure it to come equipped with city tires, off-road, or all-terrain ones. In addition to that, Huck Cycles offers plenty of accessories for the electric moped such as a front or rear rack, or an alarm.
Huck strapped a 3,000W hub motor to the bike, with a peak power of 6,000W. That motor is powered by a 3,000W/60V/50Ah battery that offers a range of 40 miles (64 km) per charge.
As for the performance of the Overland S, the motorbike can hit a top speed of over 45 mph (72 kph) but only in the off-road or private mode. It offers three riding modes.
Huck Cycles’ Overland S electric motorbike starts at $5,800. You can order it on the manufacturer's website.
