Honda Goes All Electric in China After 2030 with New Series

Honda has just dropped the bomb that by 2030, every single vehicle they sell in China will be electric or hybrid and five of them will go on sale by 2025.
It's not every day that we see a company lay out the road map for ten new vehicles. It's even rarer for them to all be electric and rarer still that five of them are releasing in just four years' time.
That's exactly what Honda did today though as the Japanese company announced plans to release two new models next year and eight more by 2030. These vehicles will fall under a new series called e:N. Yes, little e, big N. According to Honda, e:N "represents Honda’s desire to energize people who are trying to do things based on their own initiative in this era of electrification."
Honda says that next year we can expect the release of the first two vehicles under the e:N badge. The first will be the e:NS1, a semi-sporty-looking crossover with a flashy paint job. The second is the e:NP1, another crossover that looks to be aimed squarely at rival models from the upper segments, such as the Mazda CX-9.
Honda says that to support this new effort they'll be making a specific e:N space in each of its Chinese dealerships. Then when the time is right, they'll create e:N-only dealerships in major Chinese cities.
They also say that they plan to make most of the vehicles in their GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda factories. They also announced that they'll begin the application of their advanced driver-assistance system, Honda SENSING 360, in China in 2022.
This marks a giant leap forward for Honda as they attempt to capture market share with new products, new support, and more technology than ever before in the Chinese market. The best part is that Honda says they'd like to export vehicles as well so maybe we'll get our hands on an e:N sooner than later.
That's exactly what Honda did today though as the Japanese company announced plans to release two new models next year and eight more by 2030. These vehicles will fall under a new series called e:N. Yes, little e, big N. According to Honda, e:N "represents Honda’s desire to energize people who are trying to do things based on their own initiative in this era of electrification."
Honda says that next year we can expect the release of the first two vehicles under the e:N badge. The first will be the e:NS1, a semi-sporty-looking crossover with a flashy paint job. The second is the e:NP1, another crossover that looks to be aimed squarely at rival models from the upper segments, such as the Mazda CX-9.
Honda says that to support this new effort they'll be making a specific e:N space in each of its Chinese dealerships. Then when the time is right, they'll create e:N-only dealerships in major Chinese cities.
They also say that they plan to make most of the vehicles in their GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda factories. They also announced that they'll begin the application of their advanced driver-assistance system, Honda SENSING 360, in China in 2022.
This marks a giant leap forward for Honda as they attempt to capture market share with new products, new support, and more technology than ever before in the Chinese market. The best part is that Honda says they'd like to export vehicles as well so maybe we'll get our hands on an e:N sooner than later.