Honda Extends Warranty On Civic, CR-V With 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo

Remember when Honda introduced the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo in the Civic? How about when the CR-V switched to the 1.5 as the entry-level engine? As it happens, the four-cylinder powerplant isn’t the most reliable out there, and that’s somewhat worrying if you remember that Honda specialized in engine design and production when Soichiro was running the company. 25 photos



That’s all swell considering that oil dilution has been reported by many customers, but nevertheless, an additional year of warranty doesn’t sound like a solution to the problem.



“Abnormal oil dilution remains extremely rare, especially outside of extremely cold weather,” said a spokesperson in an e-mailed statement. “In extreme and rare cases in the cold-weather states, where abnormal oil dilution has occurred prior to a vehicle receiving the software updates, this extension will provide extra time for any undetected engine damage to become apparent and be covered by the warranty.”



As much as we’d like to believe a software update is the proper fix to this mess-up, we’re not exactly sure that a few lines of code can stop the abnormalities of the 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo. Worse still, vehicles prone to stalling represent a safety issue. Like all safety issues,



