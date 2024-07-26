Honda Element HEV Springs Back to CGI Life, Slots Below HR-V as Adventure CUV and Truck

Alongside Toyota (TMNA – Toyota Motor North America), American Honda represented one of the highlights of the American automotive market during the first six months of 2024.
While Toyota battled for dominance of the entire market, breathing in the neck of General Motors with just a little over 100k vehicles between them, the Japanese automaker's local division also announced very positive results – it was up 9.3% compared to the first six months of 2023 with a total of more than 690k vehicles while the overall market barely nudged +0.1% during the second quarter.
The Honda and Acura brands will roll out the all-electric Prologue and ZDX during the next few months, and Honda will also base its strategy around the refreshed 2025 Civic lineup, especially the newly introduced Civic Hybrid, for the rest of the year. But they're also planning way ahead – the company just kicked off the teasing campaign for the all-new 2026 Honda Passport with the adventurous TrailSport guise at the forefront.
It's labeled "the most adventure-ready and capable Honda SUV yet," and development is already underway – the fourth generation will have distinctive looks for both the regular and TrailSport models. But what if the research and development team is also hard at work on bringing out a surprise SUV for Honda fans?
That's a question for the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, apparently, as the rumor mill hasn't said anything about it, but the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, nevertheless, has something cooking. More precisely, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and this pixel master remembers a couple of patent pictures from back in 2022 that depict an SUV and a future compact pickup truck.
He quickly extrapolates and thinks that Honda could easily bring forth a compact SUV and pickup truck that are smaller than the 2025 Honda HR-V crossover SUV and the 2024 Ridgeline unibody mid-size pickup truck. As it turns out, the CGI expert is thinking about the unofficial, hypothetical possibility of Honda bringing back to life the quirky Honda Element compact crossover SUV produced in the US at the East Liberty, Ohio (ELAP) factory.
Obviously, this is all wishful thinking – both the SUV with overlanding capabilities and the little pickup truck haven't materialized based on those technical sketches. The author believes he knows the reason – while a new generation Honda Element based on the Civic Hybrid platform with an AWD option "would be a no-brainer" from his point of view, the Japanese automaker "isn't a company that takes risks and innovates anymore."
As such, we may never see the return of the Honda Element as a quirky little crossover SUV that's adventurous enough to fight the Ford Bronco Sport or as a modular unibody compact pickup truck with hybrid power as an answer to the ultra-popular Ford Maverick, which is kind of sad, right?
