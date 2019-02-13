Honda Electric Urban Car Dashboard Looks Like a High-Tech Office Desk

The rise of electric cars, with their much simpler needs in terms of moving parts and components, has created a host of interesting design ideas over the past few years, some more successful than others.

44 photos



In late January, we were teased with an exterior shot of the still unnamed Honda electric car. Pleasing to the eye as that was, it doesn’t match the first shot of the interior, released on Wednesday.



Judging by what we see, Honda went for an unconventional approach in designing the interior of the new Urban EV. In Honda’s words, the interior has been created to provide a “warm and engaging atmosphere.”



The carmaker fitted three large screens all across the dashboard, spread from left to right. Beneath the screens, a horizontal edge supports a few buttons, and probably can double as an office desk to write stuff on, or a makeshift table for having lunch.



As a side note, if you watch the rightmost screen carefully, you can even see a representation of the Urban EV there, complete with the battery layout.



It’s very hard to tell from the image released by Honda how deep this horizontal edge is, or how inconvenient it would be for the driver to operate the screens.



Still no word yet on the electric powertrain that will make the car tick. The model is rumored to pack “a high-density, lightweight battery pack,” powering an undisclosed number of motors.



The Honda electric car will go on sale by the end of this year as the first in a line of electric models that will expand to comprise two-thirds of Honda’s European fleet by the year 2025. During next month’s 2019 Geneva Motor Show, Japanese carmaker Honda will present a near-production version prototype of the Urban EV concept. First shown at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2017, the concept seems to have had enough time to grow into something spectacular.In late January, we were teased with an exterior shot of the still unnamed Honda electric car. Pleasing to the eye as that was, it doesn’t match the first shot of the interior, released on Wednesday.Judging by what we see, Honda went for an unconventional approach in designing the interior of the new Urban EV. In Honda’s words, the interior has been created to provide a “warm and engaging atmosphere.”The carmaker fitted three large screens all across the dashboard, spread from left to right. Beneath the screens, a horizontal edge supports a few buttons, and probably can double as an office desk to write stuff on, or a makeshift table for having lunch.As a side note, if you watch the rightmost screen carefully, you can even see a representation of the Urban EV there, complete with the battery layout.It’s very hard to tell from the image released by Honda how deep this horizontal edge is, or how inconvenient it would be for the driver to operate the screens.Still no word yet on the electric powertrain that will make the car tick. The model is rumored to pack “a high-density, lightweight battery pack,” powering an undisclosed number of motors.The Honda electric car will go on sale by the end of this year as the first in a line of electric models that will expand to comprise two-thirds of Honda’s European fleet by the year 2025.