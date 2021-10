Honda e Becomes Widebody Racer in Carbon-Fiber-Loaded Rendering

EV

Envisioned by Instagram rendering whizz "hugosilvadesigns," this Honda e is a rather extreme take on the Japanese. It goes far beyond the hot-hatchback concept, proposing a track-ready car inspired by rally and hill climb racers.If you're a fan of carbon fiber, you'll definitely love this one. The black areas on the e's fascias are made from this lightweight composite, which makes it seem as if the hatchback has transparent mesh grilles front and rear. A cool and rather exotic effect on an electric vehicle. But the carbon party continues on the massive rear diffuser, the front splitter and canards, the rear wing, and parts of the roof and the pillars.It's actually safe to say that this virtual racer sports a body made entirely out of carbon fiber (like a Bugatti Chiron ), but most of it is hidden beneath the colorful livery. Since Honda e tips the scales at more than 3,300 pounds (1,497 kg), quite a lot for a subcompact, a carbon shell is definitely a good idea to get that power-to-weight ratio up.Since it's just a rendering, it doesn't really matter what's under the hood, but I imagine such an aggressive Honda e boasting not one, but two electric motors. A setup that would deliver at least 300 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm) of torque to all four wheels. Sure, that's not enough to win an event like the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, but it would help push the hatchback from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than six seconds.Unfortunately, Honda doesn't plan on offering a beefed-up version of the e, therefore you shouldn't expect the Japanese to build a race-spec EV either. So enjoy the rendering and keep hoping that, at some point, Honda's "Type R" badge will go green and find its way on electric vehicles.