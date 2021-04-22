Honda Drops More Specs, Photos of 2022 HR-V e:HEV, Is Still Too Secretive

Hydrogen-Powered Corellian 110 Catamaran Aims to Turn Every Day Into Earth Day

Back in February, Honda showcased to the world its third generation HR-V subcompact crossover SUV in both European and Japanese (Vezel) flavors. According to the rumor mill, the U.S.-spec HR-V will follow the Accord way of life and get a specific flavor for the North American market, and it isn't the one you see here. 18 photos



As such, we skimmed past the coupe-inspired styling (these days the



But even though we can extrapolate the height based on the predecessor’s dimensions (it’s probably 1,585 mm/62.4 in now), Honda still hasn’t given us the length and width. Honda goes for the same approach with the cockpit equipped with a 7-inch “TFT e:HEV meter,” and a 9-inch LCD touchscreen infotainment system. We now know the driving position has gained 10 mm (0.39 in) in height, while the rear leg room has been increased by 35 mm (1.37 in), but where are the total values?



And it gets even worse because we have no cargo rating (at least Honda confirms the return of the Magic Seat rear arrangement), while the e:HEV kW (131 PS/129 hp) and maximum torque of 253 Nm (186 lb-ft), but what about the “two compact, powerful electric motors?”



Are we supposed to take their word for granted that Honda’s e:HEV system really “delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience, with responsive performance and impressive fuel efficiency?” Well, we have no choice but to wait for a more comprehensive press release.



