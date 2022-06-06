Honda CR-V Recall Issued Over Inaccurate Fuel Gauge Reading

Back in August 2021, the peeps at American Honda Motor Co. were informed of a no-start condition in a 2020 model year CR-V. The failed part was analyzed by the automaker and supplier - US Yachiyo Inc. – in January 2022. During this period, six additional warranty claims relating to the no-start condition, engine stalling, and inaccurate fuel gauge readings were received.
Fast forward to February, and that’s when the results of the analysis indicated an insufficiently welded fuel absorber clip in the fuel tank. This component may separate and impede the path of the fuel pump float arm.
Production records narrowed the insufficient welding to a certain work shift, which pretty much confirms that someone wasn’t paying attention on the supplier’s production line. As it happens, the stopper that controls the weld depth was not within specification. Honda continued investigations through April, adding two additional warranty claims to the growing tally.
Finally, the automaker determined that a defect related to safety cannot be ruled out even though it’s not aware of any reports of crashes or injuries. The faulty clips were used in 212 examples of the 2020 model year CR-V, vehicles that were manufactured from September 24th to the 29th of 2020.
Instead of calling these vehicles back for properly welded clips, Honda is much obliged to replace the fuel tank assembly at no charge to the affected owners. The fuel tank assembly bears part number 17495-TLA-A040-M1.
Dealers have already been informed of this recall, but owners will have to wait until July 5th to be notified by first-class mail. In the meantime, said owners can reach customer service at 1-888-234-2138 or run their VINs on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s online look-up tool.
Currently priced from $26,800 for the 1.5-liter turbo and $32,010 for the free-breathing hybrid, the CR-V will be redesigned for the 2023 model year. Honda didn’t mention the debut date, but based on the recent teasers and leaked design patent, it’s pretty obvious the premiere is due this summer.
