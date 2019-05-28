Honda Confirms Side Camera Mirros as Standard on the Electric e

Electric cars have brought with them a host of technological advancements to the industry, but few are as appealing for customers as side camera mirrors. For various reasons though, there are very few carmakers that actually take this technology beyond a concept car and into the production version.

They will, Honda said on Tuesday (May 28), and not jus as an option, but as standard.



Contained inside the width of the car, meaning they will not exceed the car’s wheel arches, these side cameras will improve the car’s aerodynamic drag by 3.8 percent, which for an electric vehicle that provides a range of 200 km (124 miles) means a lot.



The cameras will send images inside the car on two screens located to either side of the dashboard, both sized 6 inches. These screens use a dimming tech that lets them automatically change brightness levels to be visible in the available exterior conditions.



According to Honda, the cameras will allow two views, normal and wide. Compared to conventional mirrors, these cameras provide a reduction of the blind spot by 10 percent in normal view and by 50 percent in wide view.



The screens will also act as aids for reversing maneuvers, as guidelines will appear on them when the car is in reverse, in addition to an enhanced camera angle.



