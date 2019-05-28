autoevolution

Honda Confirms Side Camera Mirros as Standard on the Electric e

28 May 2019, 7:52 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
Electric cars have brought with them a host of technological advancements to the industry, but few are as appealing for customers as side camera mirrors. For various reasons though, there are very few carmakers that actually take this technology beyond a concept car and into the production version.
4 photos
Honda e Side Camera Mirror SystemHonda e Side Camera Mirror SystemHonda e Side Camera Mirror System
Honda’s e, the electric car showed in March at the Geneva Motor Show, is perhaps one of the most anticipated launches of this year. With a retro-design like no other, the EV was shown at the event complete with side camera mirrors that made the car look great. Nobody knew until this week though if these cameras will make it onto the production version.

They will, Honda said on Tuesday (May 28), and not jus as an option, but as standard.

Contained inside the width of the car, meaning they will not exceed the car’s wheel arches, these side cameras will improve the car’s aerodynamic drag by 3.8 percent, which for an electric vehicle that provides a range of 200 km (124 miles) means a lot.

The cameras will send images inside the car on two screens located to either side of the dashboard, both sized 6 inches. These screens use a dimming tech that lets them automatically change brightness levels to be visible in the available exterior conditions.

According to Honda, the cameras will allow two views, normal and wide. Compared to conventional mirrors, these cameras provide a reduction of the blind spot by 10 percent in normal view and by 50 percent in wide view.

The screens will also act as aids for reversing maneuvers, as guidelines will appear on them when the car is in reverse, in addition to an enhanced camera angle.

The Honda e is for now only available for order in several countries on the European market. Customers have to pay a fully refundable reservation fee of £800, with binding orders to be placed later this year.
2020 honda e honda e Honda side camera mirrors side camera
press release
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
HONDA models:
HONDA PassportHONDA Passport Large SUVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactHONDA HR-VHONDA HR-V Medium SUVHONDA PilotHONDA Pilot Large SUVAll HONDA models  
 
 