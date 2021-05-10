Honda Civic Type R Shows Extreme Stance in JDM Widebody Rendering

With vehicles becoming increasingly digitized, more and more enthusiasts are turning their attention towards machines that can be labeled as modern classics. Typically between 10 and 30 years old, these toys offer an analog driving experience, but, having been built to modern standards, can still serve as one's daily driver. Cue to the sixth-generation Honda Civic that is the topic of this hot hatch rendering.
It looks like we're dealing with a Type R, which is particularly noteworthy since this iteration of the Japanese compact was the first to offer the spicy derivative. However, unlike future models, which continue to set FWD records and give sportscars a run for their money on the circuit, the original was a JDM-only (Japanese Domestic Market) affair.
A standard Civic of the said generation was already pretty friendly to the scales, but the EK9-codenamed Type R featured certain weight-saving measures that saw the three-door hatchback weighing it at around 1,050 lbs (2,315 kg).
Motivation came from a hand-ported 1.6-liter N/A four-cylinder, whose 185 hp still makes for a respectable figure, with this being mated to a five-speed manual gearbox featuring close ratios.
However, we have to keep in mind that handling was paramount. As such, the chassis was reinforced, while the front axle received a helical limited-slip diff.
The idea behind this rendering was the enhance the late 90s look of the hot hatch rather than completely transform the appearance of the Honda.
As such, the body panels were left untouched, albeit with the machine receiving a widebody approach: the fender flares are there to accommodate the retro-styled multi-spoke wheels, which are shod in performance tires of the generous kind, at least in terms of width.
Up front, there's a splitter secured via a pair of rods, while the rear end features the type of aftermarket tow element you might've seen at your local car meet.
While most of the real estate is covered in a shade of red that allows nobody to miss this hot hatch, gold is used as an accent color. The latter hue is present on the wheels and the said tow element, but this has also made its way inside the vehicle, covering the roll cage that has been installed here.
Digital artist Emmanuel Brito (a.k.a. personalizatuauto), portrayed the Civic Type R inside a garage, but the hardware sitting behind the front apron suggests we might be dealing with a turbo, so we're more concerned about the type of stunts this Honda could pull when playing outside.
