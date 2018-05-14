autoevolution
 

Honda Civic Type R Sets Magny-Cours FWD Record in 2:01 Lap, "Ties" 911 Carrera S

Nurburgring lap times seem to gain even more traction with each new season and yet we have to keep in mind that there are also other important tracks across the world. Let's take Magny-Cours, for instance. The French circuit has recently seen its front-wheel-drive record being rest, with the Honda Civic Type R being the machine that grabbed the title.
The Japanese toy managed to get round the GP track in 2:01.5, proving that advances in handling technology allow front-paw machines to be extremely effective on the track.

Honda WTCR (FIA World Touring Car Cup) driver Esteban Guerrieri was the one behind the wheel and you can check out his blitzing in the official piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

While the 320 hp 2.0-liter turbo-four heart of the Type R is an impressive engine, its aural side doesn't match its poke, so you shouldn't build your expectations regarding the adventure's aural side.

And, before anybody complains about the understeer sound, we'll once again highlight the fact that we're here to focus on the chronograph might of an FWD machine.

Of course, this lap time needs a few comparisons. And since not all that many carmakers deliver Magny-Cours GP lap times, we need to turn to magazine testing for some other stopwatch numbers. This means we're stepping into apple-to-orange territory, since works drivers usually manage better lap times compared to magazine editors.

Nevertheless, we'll let you know that the Honda Civic Type R now sits above machines like the 575 hp Jaguar F-Type SVR or the 420 hp Porsche 911 Carrera S - these times come from Romain Monti, who tested the rear-wheel-drive animals for Motorsport Magazine.

Of course, if we turn to the Nurburgring once again, we'll notice that the Type R holds the FWD record with a crono number of 7:43.8, while the 991.2 Carrera S can lap the Green Hell in 7:30.

