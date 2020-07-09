Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition Smashes Suzuka FWD Record

The Star-Shaped Superyacht Named Star Is Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

Unveiled over three years ago at the Geneva Motor Show, the FK8 generation of the Honda Civic Type R has since received some stiff competition from various versions of its Renault Megane RS arch-enemy. 11 photos



Further twisting the French knife into the Japanese wound, the same bonkers Megane RS Trophy-R then went ahead and became the fastest FWD car ever on Honda’s home ground



As demoralizing as that may sound, Honda engineers soon got to work and recently unveiled the so-called Civic Type R Special Edition, which looks pretty much identical on paper with the regular model.



Well, it looks like it isn’t, though, because despite featuring the same power, same acceleration and identical top speed, the Civic Type R Special Edition features enough modifications to simply obliterate the Suzuka front-wheel-drive record.



The 2:23:993 lap time is enough to not only beat its French opposition, but also old-school supercars, such as a Ferrari F40 driven by none other than Keiichi Tsuchiya.



“Reduction of the unsprung weight from the lightweight forged wheels further improved road holding and increased traction during acceleration from the two tight Degner Curves and the famous 130R corner. An increase in engine cooling performance also enabled the vehicle to fully utilise its 320PS output to reach top speed on the back straight towards the end of the lap. All these advancements achieved by this Type R Limited Edition were proven by the time recorded at Suzuka Circuit,” said Hideki Kakinuma, Civic Type R Project Leader.



The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition comes with lightweight 20-inch forged BBS alloy wheels shod in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2 tires. The wheels alone provide a 10 kg (22 pounds) weight saving.



