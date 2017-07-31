Honda Civic Type R Gets Real Real Carbon Wing Accessory in Japan

The vehicle accessories market in Japan is worth billions of dollars, but that's hardly surprising considering many of the coolest cars in the world also come from over there. While the 2018 Civic Type R is not actually Japanse, Honda still decided to give it the royal treatment.
Both Honda and Toyota
have lots of in-house gnomes working away at the things on your Christmas list. For the former, the magical creatures run for a brand called Modula which, just like AMG
or Polestar, used to be a sort of tuner but now makes body kits. Well, in the case of the Type R, it's more like elaborate trinkets than bumpers.
The whole 2017-2018 Civic range was just launched in Japan last week, complete with hatchbacks imported from Britain. Modulo's idea of sprucing things up includes an elaborate array of orange plastic trims that are available for all models, even the Type R.
These include the giant brow over the headlights and grille, side skirts, trunk trim and some ornate mirror caps. Modulo also offers a matching orange-striped wheel design called MS-037. These individually sold parts range in price from 1,5120 yen ($136) for the mirror caps to 45,360 yen ($420) for the wheels.
Since the Type R comes with standard red accents, its Modulo accessories are available in red or black. You can have the $400 monobrow or the $136 mirror caps, but the piece you want is a trunk spoiler made from double-weave carbon.
Yes, that is real carbon
, and no, it doesn't match all the other bits of carbon on the car because those are fake. How do we know it's real? Well, there's the 172,800 yen price tag, equivalent to $1,563 at today's exchange rates. Ouch!
Things are just as crazy on the inside, where Modulo shows off its red-lacquered carbon trim. The piece on the instrument panel is 48,600 yen ($440) and can be accompanied by 20,880 yen ($190) shifter trim or 46,440 yen door trim ($420).
On the silly side of things, we find monochromatic interior lighting in red or blue. Doesn't the Civic already have a factory-fitted interior lighting option?