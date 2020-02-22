Honda Civic Type R "Coupe" Is a Crazy Two-Door Hot Hatch

How about a Honda Civic Type R Coupe? No, I'm not referring to a two-door model like we used to get back in the day, nor am I talking about the denied Type R version of the actual Civic Coupe. Instead, I've brought along a rendering that portrays a Civic hatch that features the profile of a coupe.
This pixel portrait uses the current Civic Type R as a starting point, albeit introducing two major changes. You see, the long-door approach we have here is borrowed from real coupes. Then we have the obvious side window transformation, as you can notice in the social media post at the bottom of the page.
Of course, this pixel painting, which comes from a label called Car News Network, should be treated as an imagination exercise and nothing else.
Even so, it does lead to a few thoughts. For instance, it's no secret that the industry is phasing out two-door hathbacks (use the three-door vs. five-door approach, if you must). This can be a bit of a blessing in many cases, since the general recipe for these machines involved trading a serious amount of practicality for a not-that-serious price drop when purchasing the vehicle.
And, once such a ride ended up on the used vehicle market, we had the owners who chose to label it as a "coupe", with this being a nuisance to those who paid attention to such details.
Nevertheless, two-door hot hatches were perhaps the only such compacts that felt like they made sense. At least for their sportier appearance if not for something else.
Returning to the Honda Civic Type R, it's ironic when you think about the fact that the automotive producer came up with a pickup truck version of the go-fast toy (not a production model, though), but won't let us have the speedy compact with less than four doors.
