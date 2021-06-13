One Brave Earthling Is Paying $28 Million to Fly With Jeff Bezos to Space

Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Makes Its Way to The Auction Block, Sports Big Bore Kit

Back in the day, the ‘93 MY Honda CBR900RR Fireblade was one of the most advanced road-legal motorcycles in its class. 17 photos



A six-speed gearbox enables this wicked force to reach the rear wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a hefty top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). Furthermore, the CBR will be more than happy to cover the quarter-mile distance in no more than 10.8 hair-raising seconds. Up front, the Japanese brute sits on 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks developed by Showa, along with a single shock absorber and a Pro-Link suspension setup at the rear.



The front hoop is brought to a halt by dual 296 mm (11.65 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, while the rear unit flaunts a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper. Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about



At this time, the highest bid on this mechanical samurai is placed at $5,000, and you’ll be able to submit yours until Monday, June 14. However, this isn’t entirely your factory-spec 1993 CBR900RR, as its previous owner went about applying an array of powertrain enhancements to extract optimal performance.



Thus, the inline-four behemoth was blessed with a state-of-the-art Wisceo R997 big bore kit, which consists of a fresh crankshaft and bored cylinders, as well as forged pistons and ported cylinder heads. For the finishing touch, a stainless-steel Micron exhaust system can be seen replacing the standard component. A detailed description can be found on the BaT Within its aluminum twin spar frame, Honda 's unforgiving fiend houses a liquid-cooled 893cc inline-four leviathan, which packs sixteen valves and a solid compression ratio of 11.0:1. The engine is good for up to 122 wild horses at an ear-shattering 10,500 rpm, while a torque output of 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) will be summoned at around 8,500 revs.A six-speed gearbox enables this wicked force to reach the rear wheel via a chain final drive, leading to a hefty top speed of 160 mph (257 kph). Furthermore, the CBR will be more than happy to cover the quarter-mile distance in no more than 10.8 hair-raising seconds. Up front, the Japanese brute sits on 45 mm (1.8 inches) cartridge forks developed by Showa, along with a single shock absorber and a Pro-Link suspension setup at the rear.The front hoop is brought to a halt by dual 296 mm (11.65 inches) discs and four-piston calipers, while the rear unit flaunts a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper. Now that we’ve reminded ourselves about Fireblade ’s main technical characteristics, let’s get to the point. The bike you’re seeing in this article’s photo gallery is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer.At this time, the highest bid on this mechanical samurai is placed at $5,000, and you’ll be able to submit yours until Monday, June 14. However, this isn’t entirely your factory-spec 1993 CBR900RR, as its previous owner went about applying an array of powertrain enhancements to extract optimal performance.Thus, the inline-four behemoth was blessed with a state-of-the-art Wisceo R997 big bore kit, which consists of a fresh crankshaft and bored cylinders, as well as forged pistons and ported cylinder heads. For the finishing touch, a stainless-steel Micron exhaust system can be seen replacing the standard component. A detailed description can be found on the BaT website , so you should really take a minute to check this thing out.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.