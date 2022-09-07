Honda CB750 Golden Goose Is a Mouth-Watering Restomod Dripping With Classic UJM Flair

This thing is a genuine treasure, and we’re not just saying that because of the sparkly gold paint.
If you’re like us, then you probably have a soft spot for the first generation of Honda’s beloved CB750 nameplate. Examining a specimen of this breed will always be an absolute joy, regardless of whether it’s a stock machine or a well-executed restomod! On that note, what you’re looking at here belongs to the second category, and it’s the work of Rawhide Cycles over in Idaho.
To be more specific, this project was a one-man endeavor carried out by Brandon Wurtz, who used a 1971 model to create something in between a restoration and a full-blown custom. Dubbed the Golden Goose, Brandon’s head-turner retains pretty much everything we love about the classic UJM, while flaunting even sexier proportions and bucketloads of mechanical upgrades.
First things first, the CB750 saw its 736cc inline-four engine taken apart in preparation for a thorough rebuild. The said overhaul consisted of machining the valves and seats, honing the cylinders, and replacing several components with fresher OEM alternatives. These include a new cam chain, modern piston rings, and youthful fasteners, to name a few.
Replacement gaskets have also been installed, while the motorcycle’s five-speed transmission was fully refurbished during the makeover. In terms of electrical mods, you will find a bespoke wiring harness, an aftermarket electronic ignition system, and top-shelf Dyna coils. The wheel hubs and rims were powder-coated black, then relaced with stainless-steel spokes from Buchanan. Brandon topped things off with Dunlop’s K81 rubber on both ends.
As far as suspension goes, he tasked a regular collaborator with shortening the forks by about 1.5 inches (38 mm), and the standard shocks have been discarded in favor of Hagon units. Furthermore, the Golden Goose flaunts a custom-made saddle wrapped in black leather, but its stand-out feature is obviously the gold flake paint covering most bodywork components.
